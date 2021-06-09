Free Horse Racing Tips for ITV’s coverage of July Festival day one

Ben Linfoot previews Thursday's five live ITV3 races from Newmarket and Carlisle with a few horses fancied to prevail down in trip.

1.50 Newmarket – MANDOOB

With no lofty standard setter to be afraid of it could be worth ignoring MANDOOB’s status as the lowest-rated horse in the Bahrain Trophy, the ITV3 opener on day one of the July Festival at Newmarket. Brian Meehan’s three-year-old is unbeaten in two starts and has any amount of improvement in him over the 1m5f trip – as you can see for yourself here - given the way he won over the extended 1m3f on his turf debut at Haydock last time out. His dam is related to a 1m6f winner in Barolo and this horse looks like he’s inherited the stamina genes, while his sire, Farhh, is four from 12 with his progeny on Newmarket’s July Course thanks to Wells Farhh Go (who won twice here including this race in 2018), Away He Goes and Elegiac. Shadwell won this race last year with Al Aasy and Mandoob is fancied to follow in his hoofprints on Thursday.

2.05 Carlisle – GOMETRA GINTY

A rare outing for the ITV cameras at Carlisle where they take in a six-furlong fillies’ handicap at 2.05. It’s a testing sprint course at Carlisle and takes some getting, so dual course winner GOMETRA GINTY makes some appeal while she’s in such good form. The daughter of Morpheus has been campaigned over seven furlongs and a mile for the last two years and she won over seven at this track last time out when making all for her third win of the campaign. She’s got the tools to cope with the drop back to six on that evidence and should be a player up just 4lb, while trainer Keith Dalgleish is seven from 32 at 21.8% in fillies’ handicaps at this track.

2.25 Newmarket – LUSAIL

Project Dante sets the standard on his unlucky in-running Norfolk Stakes third and if he improves up in trip to six furlongs he could be tough to beat. However, the Hannon stable’s record in the Tattersalls July Stakes stands up to close inspection and LUSAIL was impressive at this track last time out when accounting for John & Thady Gosden’s Find. To win like he did under a penalty marked him out as a serious contender for a race like this one and dropping back in trip looks unlikely to cause him too many problems. It’s possible the soft ground caught him out at Pontefract, so he wouldn’t want too much rain, but if it stays dry and he bounces out and bags the rail under Pat Dobbs he could be tough to reel in.

3.00 Newmarket – JADWAL

The Each Way Extra At bet365 Handicap is traditionally a strong six-furlong sprint for the 3yos and this year’s looks no exception with any number of possible winners. It has paid to look at the Charity Sprint Handicap at York closely in previous renewals and last month’s Pavers Foundation Catherine Memorial Sprint Handicap is well represented here by Blackrod, Blind Beggar, Seven Brothers and JADWAL. Charlie Hills’ horse travelled well on the Knavesmire, was then slightly outpaced inside the two before staying on again for fourth – giving hope that the nature of this track will suit him well. He’s got strong form with Dragon Symbol and Jumby this year and looks well treated off 88, a 2lb pull with the latter horse a useful allowance in a race that could well be decided by the narrowest of margins.

Check out Thursday's Value Bet advice

3.35 Newmarket – SIR RON PRIESTLEY

Al Aasy will be all the rage in the Princess Of Wales’s Tattersalls Stakes and he is the best horse in the race as his official rating of 120 suggests. However, he is unproven on faster ground and that’s a real worry on Good to Firm on the July Course where a talented front-runner can be hard to peg back if let loose on the lead. Step forward SIR RON PRIESTLEY, a son of Australia who took his form to a new level in the early part of the new campaign – especially when he beat Al Aasy’s conqueror Pyledriver on the Rowley Mile course. He’s miles better than he showed on soft ground in the Hardwicke and this strong stayer is expected to put in an improved performance back at a track that plays to his strengths on his preferred surface. Mark Johnston's horse can turn the screw early and though it won’t be easy giving 3lb and a beating to Al Aasy, that rival might not be able to perform to his very best if the ground doesn’t ease significantly.