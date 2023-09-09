Ben Linfoot free Sunday horse racing tips for Irish Champions Festival day two at the Curragh

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot has three tips for Sunday's action at the Curragh on day two of the Irish Champions Festival.
1pt win Fresh in 1.50 Curragh at 17/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair)
1pt win Araminta in 2.25 Curragh at 5/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt e.w Ladies Church in 2.55 Curragh at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3)
It is some card for day two of the Irish Champions Festival at the Curragh on Sunday, what with Ylang Ylang, City Of Troy, Henry Longfellow, Kyprios and Highfield Princess all in action.
With Kyprios returning after an absence it’s Highfield Princess that arguably takes top billing amongst the established stars and John Quinn’s mare remains in the groove as she bids to retain her title in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes.
She has been running with great credit all season and did so again last time when second in the Nunthorpe, but the fact remains that she is only one from six since triumphing in this contest 12 months ago.
The air of invincibility that hung over her a year ago has at least reduced a little, and while she could easily land her first Group 1 of the year odds of 11/8 are prohibitive enough even if she is the one they all have to beat.
This is Art Power’s toughest test in Ireland to date and Bradsell flopped on his last visit to the Curragh, too, so I do think there’s enough doubt about the market leaders to form an each-way view and Johnny Murtagh’s LADIES CHURCH appeals at 25/1.
She needs faster ground, a strong gallop and a stiff five furlongs to be at her best, so plenty of boxes are ticked here (fingers are crossed any showers that materialise don’t prove too significant) and she remains unexposed granted that mixture of conditions.
Last year she won the Group 2 Sapphire Stakes at this track and she was beaten a short head at the same level in Meydan first time back this year, while in May she landed the Listed Sole Power Sprint Stakes by three lengths at Naas.
All three of those efforts give her an each-way chance here and she’s had excuses on her last three starts since Naas – the ground was too soft at the Curragh, conditions and the track went against her at Goodwood and then she was outpaced (and hampered) in the Nunthorpe at York.
Also, Murtagh is shrewd with a headgear switch and he’s proven it a few times with this filly. Her record with a headgear tweak is 2-2-1-1 and the blinkers replace the cheekpieces here which could be another catalyst for sparking her best form.
With winning form at the track and a likely strong pace very much in her favour, the daughter of Churchill is worth backing to bustle up the market leaders under Ben Coen.
British trainers have a cracking record in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF “Bold Lad” Sprint Handicap and James Fanshawe can continue the trend with FRESH.
It looks significant that he comes over to Ireland for this race when there was a seven-furlong handicap at Ascot on the same weekend – he has run over that course and distance seven times – but six at the Curragh in a big-field scenario could be perfect for him.
Owners Clipper Logistics have had success at this meeting the last few years, so this could well have been in the pipeline a while, and the gradual easing of his mark from the handicapper could be about to pay dividends.
This time last year he won one of those seven-furlong handicaps at Ascot off a mark of 102 and he’s down a couple of pounds to 100 now, so he has a good chance from a weights perspective and he caught the eye at York last time.
Given plenty to do by Oisin Orr, he made good late headway on the stands’ rail for a two and a half length fifth, and it’s not hard to envisage him reversing that form with winning dead-heaters Summerghand and Albasheer off 3lb better terms on this stiffer track.
Trainer Fanshawe is five from 15 at the Curragh and sire Bated Breath has had 11 individual winners at this track from 42 horses, so there’s plenty in his favour, with the strong pace he craves looking virtually guaranteed.
Finally, ARAMINTA makes plenty of appeal in the Group 2 Moyglare “Jewels” Blandford Stakes for Henry Candy.
The giant daughter of Gleneagles has loads of scope and she has been progressing well, knuckling down nicely to win the Prix Chloe comfortably at Chantilly last time from Excellent Truth – who has franked the form with a subsequent Group 3 win at Deauville.
Araminta did well to win at Chantilly as she was lit up after an early bump and was challenged on both sides deep in the contest, but she pulled out plenty to finish strongly over the nine furlongs.
That victory came after seven weeks off and she’s had a similar break before the Blandford, while the step back up to 10 furlongs looks very much in her favour.
She looks to be progressing quickly with top-level ambitions, while there are question marks hanging over her rivals including a ground query for Jackie Oh and Lumiere Rock is becoming difficult to win with.
Preview posted at 1530 BST on 09/09/23
