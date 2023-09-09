Ben Linfoot free Sunday horse racing tips for Irish Champions Festival day two at the Curragh

Church to chime in Flying Five

It is some card for day two of the Irish Champions Festival at the Curragh on Sunday, what with Ylang Ylang, City Of Troy, Henry Longfellow, Kyprios and Highfield Princess all in action.

With Kyprios returning after an absence it’s Highfield Princess that arguably takes top billing amongst the established stars and John Quinn’s mare remains in the groove as she bids to retain her title in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes.

She has been running with great credit all season and did so again last time when second in the Nunthorpe, but the fact remains that she is only one from six since triumphing in this contest 12 months ago.

The air of invincibility that hung over her a year ago has at least reduced a little, and while she could easily land her first Group 1 of the year odds of 11/8 are prohibitive enough even if she is the one they all have to beat.

This is Art Power’s toughest test in Ireland to date and Bradsell flopped on his last visit to the Curragh, too, so I do think there’s enough doubt about the market leaders to form an each-way view and Johnny Murtagh’s LADIES CHURCH appeals at 25/1.

She needs faster ground, a strong gallop and a stiff five furlongs to be at her best, so plenty of boxes are ticked here (fingers are crossed any showers that materialise don’t prove too significant) and she remains unexposed granted that mixture of conditions.

Last year she won the Group 2 Sapphire Stakes at this track and she was beaten a short head at the same level in Meydan first time back this year, while in May she landed the Listed Sole Power Sprint Stakes by three lengths at Naas.

All three of those efforts give her an each-way chance here and she’s had excuses on her last three starts since Naas – the ground was too soft at the Curragh, conditions and the track went against her at Goodwood and then she was outpaced (and hampered) in the Nunthorpe at York.

Also, Murtagh is shrewd with a headgear switch and he’s proven it a few times with this filly. Her record with a headgear tweak is 2-2-1-1 and the blinkers replace the cheekpieces here which could be another catalyst for sparking her best form.

With winning form at the track and a likely strong pace very much in her favour, the daughter of Churchill is worth backing to bustle up the market leaders under Ben Coen.

The Verdict: Back LADIES CHURCH each-way in the 2.55 Curragh