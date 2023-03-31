Ben Linfoot tackles the Spring Mile and Lincoln Handicap in this week's tipping column while his banker of the day runs at Kempton.

The Verdict tips: Saturday April 1 1pt e.w Dirtyoldtown in 2.25 Doncaster at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) 1pt win Al Marmar in 2.40 Kempton at 11/2 (William Hill) 1pt e.w Montassib in 3.35 Doncaster at 12/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Haggas taking the fifth in the Lincoln

William Haggas aims to become the most successful trainer in Pertemps Network Lincoln Handicap history out on his own at Doncaster on Saturday, as he eyes a fifth win in the prestigious Flat curtain-raiser. He has got two strings to his bow and the ground, described as ‘Soft, Heavy in places’ after a wet week on Town Moor, has come right for the pair of them, so confidence will be high at Somerville Lodge. Haggas has the race favourite, Al Mubhir, a son of Frankel who blossomed at Haydock last October in heavy ground, but he is up 7lb for that win and has been well found in the market, so preference is for his second-string, MONTASSIB. The son of Exceed And Excel bolted up at Goodwood last May on soft ground on handicap debut, gliding through the conditions on his way to the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot, where he finished a close-up fifth after being sent off 7/2.

More good runs after that came in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket (beaten less than two lengths in fourth) and the Shergar Cup at Ascot (forced wide but kept on for fourth, proving himself at a mile). He then signed off for the season with a terrific run in second at Haydock, where he came from the rear and was forced to switch his run as he tried to mow down Wanees. He couldn’t quite manage it, but a 6lb pull at the weights can help him reverse that form this weekend. A big-field clearly suits and the softer ground can see him take another step forward. Drawn in 21 towards the stands’ side, Cieren Fallon will likely bide his time by sitting quietly off the main group and he should have plenty of room to make his challenge as they peel away from the stands' side. Fallon is three from eight on the straight course at Doncaster, including wins aboard Menai Bridge and Khatwah in handicap company, and he’s taken to time his challenge to perfection on Montassib in the big one. The Verdict: Back MONTASSIB each-way in the Lincoln

William Haggas - Pertemps Lincoln Handicap memories & thoughts ahead of the 2023 renewal

I smelled the Spring (Mile) on the smoky wind

The consolation race, the Pertemps Network Spring Mile Handicap, has attracted a full field this year after a paltry eight lined up 12 months ago, the boost in prize-money doing the job. A few unexposed types stand out amongst the exposed majority, with Baltimore Boy and The Gatekeeper both going into this with big chances and they're respected. However, the shortlist is headed by DIRTYOLDTOWN for Grant Tuer, another four-year-old on the up, although he has slightly more experience than the aforementioned duo, which could be crucial. The son of No Nay Never bolted up at Chepstow by over five lengths the only time he has raced on soft ground, and he’s run some very solid races on ground with a bit of cut in it when he was second at Musselburgh (first time out last season) and here at Doncaster. His runner-up finish at this track was highly commendable, as he split two very nice types in New Kingdom and Harrow, his running-on effort over seven suggesting the mile here will be perfect for him. As mentioned, he goes well fresh, too, and Tuer has applied first time blinkers, headgear the trainer is 3 from 8 (37.5%) with thanks to wins for Termonator, Cover Name and Twilight Secret. With the ground coming right for him he can race prominently with Isla Kai on the far side from stall two and lay down a stern challenge under Sam James. The Verdict: Back DIRTYOLDTOWN in the 2.25 Doncaster

Back the Balding banker at Kempton