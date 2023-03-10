Our man has four bets at Sandown and Wolverhampton on Saturday and he's predicting a very good day for Paul Nicholls.

The Verdict tips: Saturday March 11 1pt win Hugos New Horse in 1.50 Sandown at 11/1 (bet365) 1pt e.w Tacarib Bay in 2.05 Wolverhampton at 14/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4) 1pt win Iceo in 2.25 Sandown at 9/1 (General) 1pt win Hudson De Grugy in 3.35 Sandown at 8/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Nicholls charge up for the Cup

Sandown’s Imperial Cup card, a last chance for many punters to swell the Cheltenham war chest, hinges on a morning inspection, but hopefully it survives the frost as it’s a terrific day’s racing in its own right. If it does get the green light it’s going to be hard work in the conditions after a combination of snow, rain and cold temperatures gave clerk of the course Andrew Cooper a headache following racing at the track on Tuesday. That should be no issue for Paul Nicholls’ ICEO in the feature Betfair Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle at 2.25, though, a horse who won on soft ground at Dieppe in his native France before he bolted up by 17 lengths in similar conditions on his British debut at Kempton last season. He also returned from 315 days off the track in testing ground at this track last time out and he ran an absolute belter behind Hardy Du Seuil, travelling into the race like the best horse before he just got tired after the last. Harry Cobden eased him into that race tenderly, as if they were seeing what they’d got after 10 months off the track, and the answer was undoubtedly a well-handicapped horse for something similar. This is slightly tougher, but it can be taken on trust with Nicholls that the horse will come on a bundle for that run and at 9/1 he’s too big a price to resist. The Verdict: Back ICEO at 9/1 for the Imperial Cup

Hugo to boss EBF Final

Nicholls also has a really strong hand in the EBF Final, a race that’s a breeding ground for future chasers, the Ditcheat trainer winning it himself with As De Mee, McFabulous and Complete Unknown in recent years. Henri The Second looks his first string given Cobden takes the ride and his Grade 2-winning form at the track worked out really well, but he wasn’t as impressive at Warwick two weeks ago and he could get beaten by something more progressive. That horse could well reside in his own yard as HUGOS NEW HORSE is improving fast after reeling off four victories in a row and he’s well proven in testing conditions. A half-brother to Black Corton, it’s no surprise to see him improving as he goes up in trip and his latest win at Market Rasen over 2m4f, the furthest he’s ever gone, was a career-best. That form was boosted on Wednesday by third home Pearly Island who bolted up in a Fontwell handicap, yet Hugos New Horse had galloped away from him by over eight lengths when giving him 3lb. A testing 2m4f with a stiff finish looks perfect for the next stage of his development and with Angus Cheleda taking another 5lb off his back he rates a bet at 11/1. The Verdict: Back HUGOS NEW HORSE in the EBF Final

Hudson to land Moore profits

There are signs that HUDSON DE GRUGY is finally getting to grips with fences and he looks on a dangerous mark back at his favourite track in the Betfair Daily Multiples Offer At Cheltenham Novices’ Handicap Chase. Gary Moore’s horse started life over fences from a mark of 133 thanks to a batch of hurdling form that included three wins in testing ground at Sandown, one of those in a handicap off 130. He runs here off 123 after struggling in novice chases, but a first-time visor perked him up at Lingfield where he was a close-up third following a seven-week break last time and the form already looks good after the second came out and won at Ludlow. That should’ve set him up very nicely for a tilt at this pot from low in the weights and Moore has a great record in novice handicap chases at Sandown (7 from 29 at 24.14%). He looks the best bet on the card at 8/1. The Verdict: Back HUDSON DE GRUGY in the 3.35

Bay of plenty at Wolverhampton