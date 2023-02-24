Our man has four bets for Saturday's action including two on the feature card at Kempton and one each-way in the Eider Chase at Newcastle.
2pts win Go Dante in 1.57 Chepstow at 11/4 (Hills)
1pt e.w. Jacamar in 3.00 Kempton at 22/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4)
1pt e.w. Young Bull in 3.25 Newcastle at 20/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4)
1pt win Ukantango in 3.40 Kempton at 9/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes)
It's a big day for owners Mark & Maria Adams with their Scriptwriter aiming to enhance his JCB Triumph Hurdle claims as he bids for Grade 2 Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle glory at Kempton on Saturday.
The son of Churchill could be a different proposition back on better ground and you can almost guarantee he’ll be played late following trainer Milton Harris’ comments after Paddy Brennan’s ride on the ex-Ballydoyle horse at Cheltenham on Trials Day.
I like him and do think he’s the one British-trained horse who might be able to muscle his way in amongst the Irish challenge in the Triumph, so if that’s the case he wants to be winning this race even under a penalty.
It’s a race to watch and learn from with Cheltenham in mind and it could be a good day for the Adams family who could strike later on the same card with JACAMAR in the feature Coral Trophy Handicap Chase.
The winners of the last two renewals of this race, Cap Du Nord and Clondaw Castle, are back for more and both have obvious chances, but they have been well found in the market and I’d rather have an each-way swing against them.
Jacamar appeals as he meets Cap Du Nord off much better terms than when he beat him at Chepstow and finished a place behind him at Newbury earlier in the season and he got back on track with a win at Leicester last time out.
He has responded really well to the application of a visor and he looks in a good place now for a second crack at three miles. The way he finishes over two and a half there is no reason why he won’t stay and he loves the combination of Kempton and better ground.
A winner of the always good novices’ handicap chase here at the Boxing Day meeting of 2021, his record going right-handed over fences reads 3-2-1-1-2-1 and I’d say he needs to go this way around to be at his best.
Gavin Sheehan takes over from Brennan and I’d expect him to assess his options in mid-division throughout, so he could be well placed to pounce in the straight, however this is run, and at 22/1 he’s worth an each-way bet.
The rest of the Kempton card is decent enough and there looks to be a bet in the Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle in the shape of Olly Murphy's UKANTANGO.
Gary Moore’s favourite, Hansard, looks overrated by the market to me after a workmanlike win over Master Chewy at Plumpton, while Paul Nicholls’ Rubaud didn’t settle in the Betfair Hurdle two weeks ago and has something to prove in a first-time hood.
Preference is for Ukantango following a 49-day break, which should be long enough for him to bounce back from being pulled up in the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown where he simply seemed to get stuck in the very soft ground.
His earlier form at Wetherby and Cheltenham worked out really well – he beat subsequent impressive Ascot winner Springwell Bay at Prestbury Park – and a bold showing is anticipated back on his preferred conditions.
Aidan Coleman rides Ukantango with Sean Bowen riding at Chepstow where Murphy’s GO DANTE features amongst his rides in the Pertemps Network Emea Handicap Hurdle.
He was way too keen to do himself justice when he returned over 2m4f at Uttoxeter last month after a long time off and it looks a good move from his trainer to drop him in trip to two miles here.
The handicapper also dropped him 3lb to a mark of 125, a generous number on his novice form, and that has allowed Murphy to go for a 0-125 with a horse for whom he has much higher aspirations.
I’d expect going at two-mile pace will not only help him settle but will tighten up his jumping as well and he looks a sound horse to hang your Saturday bets around in this company.
Up at Newcastle Kitty’s Light has a very strong chance in the 4m1f Vertem Eider Handicap Chase off an 11lb lower mark than when he was second in the Scottish National.
He could blow this race apart and I’m in no mad rush to oppose him, but he does shape the market and Harry Whittington’s YOUNG BULL is tempting enough for an each-way bet against him at 20/1.
Well-backed on his return after 286 days off over an inadequate 2m5f at Haydock, he got tired in third late on but it’s reasonable to expect improvement second start back. He has improved on his second start in each of the last four seasons, winning twice, and he’s a proper stayer who should relish this marathon trip.
A half-brother to stout stayer Shanroe Santos, who was a standing dish in this type of race a couple of years ago, Young Bull could well take a huge step forward on his first go at this sort of distance.
Shanroe Santos won a couple of times in cheekpieces, so it’s interesting Young Bull sports a pair for the first time and he’s been overlooked given he’s 11lb lower than his peak chase rating himself.
Preview posted at 1505 GMT on 24/02/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org