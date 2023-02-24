Jumping Jac flash in Kempton feature

It's a big day for owners Mark & Maria Adams with their Scriptwriter aiming to enhance his JCB Triumph Hurdle claims as he bids for Grade 2 Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle glory at Kempton on Saturday.

The son of Churchill could be a different proposition back on better ground and you can almost guarantee he’ll be played late following trainer Milton Harris’ comments after Paddy Brennan’s ride on the ex-Ballydoyle horse at Cheltenham on Trials Day.

I like him and do think he’s the one British-trained horse who might be able to muscle his way in amongst the Irish challenge in the Triumph, so if that’s the case he wants to be winning this race even under a penalty.

It’s a race to watch and learn from with Cheltenham in mind and it could be a good day for the Adams family who could strike later on the same card with JACAMAR in the feature Coral Trophy Handicap Chase.

The winners of the last two renewals of this race, Cap Du Nord and Clondaw Castle, are back for more and both have obvious chances, but they have been well found in the market and I’d rather have an each-way swing against them.

Jacamar appeals as he meets Cap Du Nord off much better terms than when he beat him at Chepstow and finished a place behind him at Newbury earlier in the season and he got back on track with a win at Leicester last time out.

He has responded really well to the application of a visor and he looks in a good place now for a second crack at three miles. The way he finishes over two and a half there is no reason why he won’t stay and he loves the combination of Kempton and better ground.

A winner of the always good novices’ handicap chase here at the Boxing Day meeting of 2021, his record going right-handed over fences reads 3-2-1-1-2-1 and I’d say he needs to go this way around to be at his best.

Gavin Sheehan takes over from Brennan and I’d expect him to assess his options in mid-division throughout, so he could be well placed to pounce in the straight, however this is run, and at 22/1 he’s worth an each-way bet.

The Verdict: Back JACAMAR each-way in the Coral Trophy