Our man has three bets for Saturday's action including two at Ascot and one in the Grand National Trial at Haydock.
1pt e.w The Wolf in 2.25 Ascot at 22/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4)
1pt win Small Present in 2.40 Haydock at 12/1 (General)
1pt win Too Friendly in 3.00 Ascot at 10/1 (General)
The ground was a major factor at Newbury last weekend and it’s going to be crucial at Haydock on Saturday, too, particularly in the Betfred Grand National Trial.
After a largely dry week things began to turn on Wednesday when a combination of 5mm of rain and watering turned the ground Good to Soft and with more rain forecast through the night and into Saturday Bristol De Mai backers may get their wish yet.
Indeed, on the back of changing conditions SMALL PRESENT has drifted out to 12/1 as he loves good ground, but I can’t imagine the ground will get that soft so it looks an overreaction and he’s worth backing for the Sue Smith yard.
Crucially, he won a couple of times over hurdles at Haydock, including on soft ground, and his best run over fences came last time in the Lincolnshire National at Market Rasen where he was a close-up third on his first go at a marathon trip.
The front three finished nine lengths clear of the rest of the field that day and it was Small Present’s best go over fences by some way, so he clearly relished the trip.
He’s been saved for this since and he gets in off bottom weight, so back at a track he goes well at he can break his duck over fences by outstaying them in the straight.
Over at Ascot it’s good ground and it looks dry, while as well as Grade 1 action in the Betfair Ascot Chase there are some cracking handicaps to get involved in including the Ascot Racecourse Supports Box4Kids Handicap Hurdle at 3.00.
Dan Skelton won this race with Shannon Bridge two years ago when he had a treble on the card and I like the look of his TOO FRIENDLY in this year’s renewal.
He’s done all of his hurdling on these sort of conditions and he’s been running well all season, but his best effort came at Huntingdon last time out on his first go at Saturday’s distance of 2m3f and a bit.
Just run out of it by the front-running Sonigino, he raced a bit fresh after two months off but he can settle better here and play a leading role under Bridget Andrews.
Second to Homme Public at Wetherby earlier in the year, he can reverse that form off 10lb better terms and on this ground his two-mile pace can be used to good effect.
The LK Bennett Swinley Handicap Chase is wide open and Phoenix Way looks sure to go well back at a track he likes for a trainer in Harry Fry who always targets Ascot.
I’m not sure he’ll be able to uphold Cheltenham form with Nocte Volatus, though, and Tom Lacey’s horse was high on the shortlist on his first go at this trip given he’s related to stayers including his owner’s Duncliffe, who won here.
Danny Kirwan was another one I was interested in but when it came down to it I was lured in by Olly Murphy's THE WOLF at 22/1 now he’s dropped to a mark of 132.
Rated as high as 144 at one point over fences, he has finished second off marks of 135, 136, 137 and 138 – that latter run on his first go this season – so he’s quickly become well treated.
I thought he showed up well in the Edinburgh National last time out, where his jumping held up nicely in first-time blinkers until he got tired, and back down in trip off his reduced mark a bold run is expected.
Adrian Heskin is back on board and he has a terrific record at Ascot, winning on his last five rides at the track to take his record to 8 from 27 at 30%.
He was on board The Wolf for all of those aforementioned seconds and with the pair reunited the 22/1 is worth taking each-way getting four places (five at Sky Bet where you'll get 20/1).
Preview posted at 1625 GMT on 18/02/2023
