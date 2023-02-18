Our man has three bets for Saturday's action including two at Ascot and one in the Grand National Trial at Haydock.

The Verdict tips: Saturday February 18 1pt e.w The Wolf in 2.25 Ascot at 22/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4) 1pt win Small Present in 2.40 Haydock at 12/1 (General) 1pt win Too Friendly in 3.00 Ascot at 10/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

"I think he's been laid out for this" | Ascot Chase and Grand National Trial preview

Nice Present at 12/1 at Haydock

The ground was a major factor at Newbury last weekend and it’s going to be crucial at Haydock on Saturday, too, particularly in the Betfred Grand National Trial. After a largely dry week things began to turn on Wednesday when a combination of 5mm of rain and watering turned the ground Good to Soft and with more rain forecast through the night and into Saturday Bristol De Mai backers may get their wish yet. Indeed, on the back of changing conditions SMALL PRESENT has drifted out to 12/1 as he loves good ground, but I can’t imagine the ground will get that soft so it looks an overreaction and he’s worth backing for the Sue Smith yard. Crucially, he won a couple of times over hurdles at Haydock, including on soft ground, and his best run over fences came last time in the Lincolnshire National at Market Rasen where he was a close-up third on his first go at a marathon trip. The front three finished nine lengths clear of the rest of the field that day and it was Small Present’s best go over fences by some way, so he clearly relished the trip. He’s been saved for this since and he gets in off bottom weight, so back at a track he goes well at he can break his duck over fences by outstaying them in the straight. The Verdict: Back SMALL PRESENT in the Grand National Trial

Friendly to fire at Ascot

Over at Ascot it’s good ground and it looks dry, while as well as Grade 1 action in the Betfair Ascot Chase there are some cracking handicaps to get involved in including the Ascot Racecourse Supports Box4Kids Handicap Hurdle at 3.00. Dan Skelton won this race with Shannon Bridge two years ago when he had a treble on the card and I like the look of his TOO FRIENDLY in this year’s renewal. He’s done all of his hurdling on these sort of conditions and he’s been running well all season, but his best effort came at Huntingdon last time out on his first go at Saturday’s distance of 2m3f and a bit. Just run out of it by the front-running Sonigino, he raced a bit fresh after two months off but he can settle better here and play a leading role under Bridget Andrews. Second to Homme Public at Wetherby earlier in the year, he can reverse that form off 10lb better terms and on this ground his two-mile pace can be used to good effect. The Verdict: Back TOO FRIENDLY in 3.00 Ascot

Heskin to work his magic on The Wolf