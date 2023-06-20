Our racing expert Ben Linfoot has four selections for day two of Royal Ascot and he's backing an Irish raider in the Royal Hunt Cup.

The Verdict tips: Wednesday, June 21 1pt e.w Mukaddamah in 3.05 Royal Ascot at 20/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt win Random Harvest in 3.40 Royal Ascot at 25/1 (General) 1pt e.w Dunum in 5.00 Royal Ascot at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt win Saint George in the 5.35 Royal Ascot at 14/1 (Hills) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Dunum right in the Hunt for Lupini

An excellent renewal of the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes featuring Luxembourg, Adayar and Bay Bridge may well headline day two of Royal Ascot but the big betting race of the day is the Royal Hunt Cup as 29 horses do battle over the straight mile. We could talk about the draw and the well-handicapped horses all day, but one of the key factors in finding a Hunt Cup winner is identifying a strong traveller who can cope with the demands of trapping an end-to-end gallop and DUNUM stands out in that regard. The Irish raider is still rapidly improving having shot up the handicap by the best part of 40lb in the last year and he’s come through the grades in big-field handicaps at Gowran, Galway, Limerick and the Curragh, generally travelling well towards the front end before fending off all challengers. There is a lot to like about the way he has gone about his business and the handicapper doesn’t look like he’s got a grip on him yet. Beaten a short head on the bob off 93 at the Curragh last time, he travelled best of all once again and aggressively threw his hat in the Hunt Cup ring. This race looks set to bring out the best in him, then, and the BHA handicapper has only given him another 2lb from his Irish mark, while jockey Wayne Lordan, who has developed a winning partnership with this horse, has some good straight track Royal Ascot wins to his name thanks to Lolly For Dolly and Duntle. His trainer Natalia Lupini has improved her strike-rate out of all recognition in Ireland the last couple of years and her stable are in terrific form, so a bold bid for Royal Ascot glory looks likely from her stable star. The Verdict: Back DUNUM in the Royal Hunt Cup

Random selection in Duke of Cambridge

Prosperous Voyage and Jumbly dominate the market in the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes but this race has thrown up a few upsets over the years and neither filly looks rock solid by any means. It looks more wide open than the market suggests and in a small-field race lacking in proven front runners there’s the possibility of an even or weaker pace that could also enhance the possibility of a turn up. With all that in mind RANDOM HARVEST looks a very fair price at 25/1, and while she benefitted from being on the speed off a slow gallop at Epsom last time there’s every chance something similar could happen here. I wouldn’t beat her with that particular stick anyway, as Roman Mist also got the run of things out in front in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom and she dropped out to finish last, so I’d view Random Harvest’s battling second to Prosperous Voyage in a positive light. It was a clear indicator she’s back in form and crucially she has a solid bank of Ascot form from last summer to her name which makes me think she can thrive in this contest. A neck second at this meeting on the round course in the Kensington Place Stakes, she proved herself on the straight track after that with a win and a third, travelling strongly on each occasion in handicap company under Saffie Osborne. She has improved since then, Osborne rides the straight course really well and Ed Walker’s horses are in super nick, so she’s worth a go at a big price. The Verdict: Back RANDOM HARVEST in the Duke of Cambridge

Muk worth a look in Kensington Palace

MUKADDAMAH can relish the drop in trip with first-time cheekpieces applied on her return to Ascot in the Kensington Palace Stakes. Roger Varian’s four-year-old makes her handicap debut here off 99 after accumulating a stack of solid pattern-race form including a close-up fourth in the Ribblesdale over 1m4f at this meeting 12 months ago. Her 10-furlong form is just as good, a third to Nashwa at Newbury on her third start one example, but she has enough pace for a strongly-run mile and she wasn’t beaten far over the course and distance by the now 108-rated Grande Dame on her second start last April. Highly-tried and unexposed, she can play a big part in this on her handicap bow and the first-time cheekpieces could be crucial in helping her travel. Interestingly two of her half-siblings, Atalanta Breeze and Craigburn, both won in first-time cheekpieces, so the headgear could really do the trick in a race where she potentially has a bit of a class edge on her rivals. The Verdict: Back MUKADDAMAH in the Kensington Palace

"If around 9/2, you can certainly make a case for backing him" - Royal Ascot Day Two: Wednesday tips

Keep Saint George in your heart