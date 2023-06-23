Ben Linfoot free Royal Ascot horse racing tips for Saturday June 24

No place like Ascot for remarkable Rohaan

The final day of Royal Ascot and the final day’s work at the meeting in the career of Frankie Dettori who will be bidding to bow out with a bang.

He’s got a good book of rides including Covey and Free Wind who both have very good chances, but he’ll have his work cut out on Kinross from stall one in the feature Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at 3.40.

Kinross is a talented racehorse, but the combination of the wing draw, six furlongs and quick ground after a break could well catch him out as he thrives at this trip when softer ground puts the emphasis on stamina.

The international horses Artorius and Wellington are respected, as is Highfield Princess, but they all look about right in the market to me and preference is for course specialist ROHAAN at 12/1.

His Wokingham wins off marks of 109 and 112, as well as his cosy Bengough Stakes victory last October, put him right in the mix for this race and he is expected to come alive at this meeting once again on ground that he handles well.

Those Wokingham wins underline the fact he thrives off a strong gallop here, but his closing sectionals in both his last Wokingham and the Bengough also suggest there was hardly a pace collapse in either and I don't think he needs an extreme gallop to chase by any means.

They’ll probably go quick enough with Art Power likely to take them along at a decent clip and that should allow Adam Kirby to pick his way through from a central draw.

He badly needed his first run at Salisbury, just as he needed his York run before last year's Royal Ascot win, and he deserves a crack at this race considering his Wokingham exploits over the last couple of seasons. With everything in place for a big run, odds of 12/1 are big enough to get involved.

The Verdict: Back ROHAAN in the QEII Jubilee