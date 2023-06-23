Ben Linfoot free Royal Ascot horse racing tips for Saturday June 24

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot has four selections for the final of Royal Ascot and he's backing a course specialist in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.
1pt win Rohaan in 3.40 Royal Ascot at 12/1 (bet365, Betway, Ladbrokes)
1pt e.w. Mr Wagyu in the 5.00 Royal Ascot at 20/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6)
1pt win Local Dynasty in the 5.35 Royal Ascot at 18/1 (General)
1pt win Liberty Lane in the 5.35 Royal Ascot at 20/1 (General)
The final day of Royal Ascot and the final day’s work at the meeting in the career of Frankie Dettori who will be bidding to bow out with a bang.
He’s got a good book of rides including Covey and Free Wind who both have very good chances, but he’ll have his work cut out on Kinross from stall one in the feature Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at 3.40.
Kinross is a talented racehorse, but the combination of the wing draw, six furlongs and quick ground after a break could well catch him out as he thrives at this trip when softer ground puts the emphasis on stamina.
The international horses Artorius and Wellington are respected, as is Highfield Princess, but they all look about right in the market to me and preference is for course specialist ROHAAN at 12/1.
His Wokingham wins off marks of 109 and 112, as well as his cosy Bengough Stakes victory last October, put him right in the mix for this race and he is expected to come alive at this meeting once again on ground that he handles well.
Those Wokingham wins underline the fact he thrives off a strong gallop here, but his closing sectionals in both his last Wokingham and the Bengough also suggest there was hardly a pace collapse in either and I don't think he needs an extreme gallop to chase by any means.
They’ll probably go quick enough with Art Power likely to take them along at a decent clip and that should allow Adam Kirby to pick his way through from a central draw.
He badly needed his first run at Salisbury, just as he needed his York run before last year's Royal Ascot win, and he deserves a crack at this race considering his Wokingham exploits over the last couple of seasons. With everything in place for a big run, odds of 12/1 are big enough to get involved.
The 28-runner Wokingham Stakes looks as brilliant and bonkers as ever with Orazio and Khanjar the unexposed sexy ones towards the top of the market.
Both may be ahead of their marks but Orazio could’ve done with some rain and Khanjar has disappointed in a big-field handicap before, so I’d rather take the pair on.
For all that it’s tempting to go for an unexposed sort in this race, the 20/1 available about MR WAGYU is too big to resist and he’s worth backing each-way getting six places.
The eight-year-old ran a rare below-par race last time out at Haydock, but things didn’t pan out for him as he raced among the unfavoured near-side and Jason Hart went easy on him once his chance had gone.
I'm happy to strike a line through the run and before that he had looked like he was coming to the boil after good efforts at York and Epsom, his third on Derby day a particularly good effort given he led for a long time and was headed by two hold-up horses late on.
Like that day he runs here off a mark of 96, 5lb lower than the rating he ran off in this race last year when he was an excellent fourth to Rohaan, and given he’s well weighted this tough and hardy scrapper is exactly the sort of horse I want running for me in a Wokingham.
Finally, I’m taking two against the field in the Golden Gates Stakes at 5.35 with LIBERTY LANE and LOCAL DYNASTY both appealing at the prices from very different draws.
The classier horses have come to the fore in this contest with top weight Highland Chief winning the inaugural renewal while last year’s winner Missed The Cut was just one off the top as well, and I like the class angle at this level as you're dealing with horses on the cusp of Group class.
Liberty Lane is joint top weight here and he has already dipped his toe in Group company after his run in the Dante, where he did a bit too much out in front before fading into seventh.
Still, he’s a fine prospect, and this Irish Derby entry is clearly highly though of by Karl Burke. Two starts ago he gave 7lb to Waipiro when finishing second to Thursday’s excellent Hampton Court winner and that immediately sets the alarm bells ringing here given he races from a perch of 100.
He’s drawn in one which isn’t where you’d pick to break from in this race, but if Clifford Lee can bang him out quickly and get a good position it could be quickly negated. At 20s he looks a bet.
Local Dynasty is also rated 100 and he’s got a wide draw in 16 which is where you have wanted to be in this race. William Buick can challenge wide from there and avoid trouble in the run.
This son of Dubawi looked a nice prospect when beating horses like Caernarfon and Captain Winters in a Pontefract Listed race at two and he didn’t shape badly at all when third to San Antonio in the Dee Stakes at Chester, where he was too fresh and keen.
That was on soft ground, but he won his maiden impressively on the July Course on quick ground and I’m looking forward to seeing him pound the turf on these type of conditions.
Related to Wild Illusion and Yibir, he’s beautifully bred and he could make a high-class Group colt yet, so at 18/1 he’s added to the Golden Gates staking plan along with Liberty Lane.
Preview posted at 1615 BST on 23/06/23
