Ben Linfoot free Royal Ascot horse racing tips for Friday June 23

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot has five selections for day four of Royal Ascot and he's taking on Little Big Bear in the Commonwealth Cup.

Take a wild Swing at Little Big Bear

Little Big Bear will be a key horse for punters and bookmakers alike on day four of Royal Ascot as Aidan O’Brien’s son of No Nay Never bids to justify short prices in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup. There’s no doubt he deserves his market status, but he didn’t have to be at his best to win the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock and it remains to be seen if he can reach the same dizzy heights he did at two as a three-year-old. I’m not as convinced as the market is and want to have a go at him each-way with Karl Burke’s SWINGALONG who is worth a small bet at a big price of 40/1. She has to improve a good deal to get involved but the drop back in trip to six furlongs on better ground can help her take a leap forward after her two runs over further this year. Over seven furlongs in the Fred Darling she ran well in third, showing her customary speed before she weakened in the final furlong, while you can strike a line through her Pouliches run at Longchamp where she did too much too early from her wide draw. The very fact she went for the French 1000 Guineas tells you the regard in which she’s held but dropping back to sprinting was always a likely scenario for a filly that showed bags of pace as a juvenile. She had subsequent 1000 Guineas winner Mawj behind her at York when she won the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes last August and showed speed in the Cheveley Park when not beaten far by one of the Commonwealth Cup favourites, Lezoo. It’s form that hints she has the potential to play a part here and it’s encouraging her sire, Showcasing, is responsible for two Commonwealth Cup winners already; Advertise and Quiet Reflection, the latter of course a filly hailing from the same yard. Unexposed at six furlongs, Swingalong looks a sporting bet at a big price getting four places. The Verdict: Back SWINGALONG each-way in the Commonwealth Cup

President to rule in Duke of Edinburgh

In the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes Alan King’s HMS PRESIDENT looks primed for a top run under Rossa Ryan and 22s getting five places looks a good each-way bet. The six-year-old has undoubtedly improved significantly since moving to King’s from Eve Johnson Houghton’s and his last-gasp win at the Newmarket Guineas meeting over 1m6f has been franked by the second home Adjuvant and fourth home Geremia who have both won since. The handicapper only raised him 3lb for the narrow success which gives him another chance here and he has an Ascot record of 4-2-4-2 so he clearly goes well at this venue. That last runner-up effort was over 10 furlongs in last summer’s Shergar Cup, so there are no worries about him dropping back a couple of furlongs to 1m4f and, indeed, it should be perfect in this big field. His last win came on soft ground but he’s versatile regarding underfoot conditions and from stall 11 Ryan should be able to bring him wide into space to challenge on the run for home. King won this race for the same connections with Scarlet Dragon four years ago and it looks significant he’s waited almost seven weeks for this contest since this horse’s last run. The Verdict: Back HMS PRESIDENT in the Duke Of Edinburgh

Use the Jab to take down bookies in Albany

I’m usually happy to sit out the juvenile races at Royal Ascot but I can’t resist backing the exciting JABAARA in the opening Albany Stakes at 6/1 for Roger Varian and David Egan. The daughter of Exceed And Excel showed an electric turn of foot on debut to defy trouble in the run at Newmarket (see below, she's well worth a watch) in a race Varian used as a launchpad for Daahyeh’s Albany success four years ago. The last two 1000 Guineas winners, Cachet and Mawj (also second in the Albany), won the same Newmarket maiden. It looks really good form as the third, La Guarida, has won since from subsequent winner Indispensable at Goodwood, so with everything stacking up Jabaara looks to have a very solid chance. The Verdict: Back JABAARA in the Albany Stakes

Two for the big-field handicaps