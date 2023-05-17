Two against the field in Hambleton

It looks a really informative renewal of the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York on Thursday with a posse of progressive colts taking each other on and a significant Derby clue can be expected.

Military Order is top of the Epsom pecking order at present and it will be interesting to see if his price contracts further if stablemate Flying Honours wins, while White Birch brings a line of Irish form over following his Ballysax win.

Dear My Friend and Liberty Lane are the interesting ones at bigger prices, the latter having given 7lb to Lingfield runner-up Waipiro when running with the choke out at Newmarket and it would be no surprise if Karl Burke’s horse settled better in this higher grade.

With so much potential on show, though, it looks a race to watch, especially with the Sky Bet Hambleton Handicap offering up a tempting puzzle with 20 runners going to post.

Burke has a big player in this, as well, with EILEAN DUBH, who is going for his third mile handicap win at York from three goes and odds of 12/1 look fair.

He won a 20-runner Sunday Series handicap at this track 12 months ago and then struck again in the John Smith’s Racing Handicap in August where he was a cosy winner from Blue For You, the pair a length and a quarter clear of the rest.

Blue For You has franked that form several times since and is 9lb higher now, so Eilean Dubh actually gets a 7lb pull for his last York win and he’s had three runs this spring to run the rust out of him.

He wouldn’t have liked the ground in the Lincoln or at Thirsk last time, but he ran well at the latter track considering conditions and he’ll be much more at home on faster ground back at York.