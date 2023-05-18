Lawrence a winner in disguise

It looks a trappy card at York on Friday with the feature Boodles Yorkshire Cup a case in point, St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov having his first run of the season against horses like Broome and Quickthorn who were running out in Dubai two months ago.

Plenty of guesswork is required over the fitness of these stayers and the preceding Knights Solicitors Handicap over 10 furlongs is just as puzzling with the two market leaders, Nobel and Aramaic, returning from 202 and 608 days off, respectively.

It’s an unusual situation but I’d rather strike a bet on the two-year-old race, the Listed Clipper EBF Marygate Fillies’ Stakes that opens the card, with Karl Burke’s DOROTHY LAWRENCE appealing at the prices.

She has to find over three lengths with the 6/4 favourite Persian Dreamer who was too quick for her at Newmarket a month ago, but the selection is expected to improve significantly for that run and at the odds I’m backing her to reverse the form.

The daughter of Soldier’s Call shaped really well on debut after running in a different group to the Amo Racing filly and wasn’t asked a serious question in an educational run.

Burke’s juveniles can improve significantly for first to second run – just like the same owner’s Pillow Talk did in this race last year – and Dorothy Lawrence is a half-sister to three winning siblings who all scored on their second start.

In contrast, none of Persian Dreamer’s three half-siblings improved from first to second start, so I’m nowhere near as convinced as the market that the form will be upheld and at 7/1 Dorothy Lawrence looks the bet.

The Verdict: Back DOROTHY LAWRENCE in the Marygate