Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for St Leger Festival day three at Doncaster

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot has three selections for St Leger day at Doncaster on Saturday including in the world's oldest Classic.
1pt e.w The Big Board in the 2.25 Doncaster at 25/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6 Paddy Power, Betfair)
1pt win Dark Pine in the 2.40 Chester at 10/1 (General)
1pt win Chesspiece in the 3.35 Doncaster at 12/1 (General)
It’s a good quality renewal of the Betfred St Leger and the combination of a likely good even pace and tacky ground should ensure this is a proper test of stamina.
Continuous looks the class act in the field but he could be vulnerable in this scenario, while stablemate Tower Of London would also have preferred better conditions.
The John Gosden pair Arrest and Gregory should both go well, but the Frankie Dettori factor has seen to the fancy prices about the former and you do wonder if there's something more than the ground as to why he hasn’t stuck with the latter.
Last month’s Gordon Stakes could be the key form race, then, as it has been four times before this century, with Desert Hero edging out CHESSPIECE in a soft-ground renewal of the Group 3.
The King’s horse is all the rage here after that hard-fought victory, trading at around 5/1 at the time of writing, but at more than double those odds Chesspiece looks a spot of value to turn around the form in winning fashion.
Desert Hero enjoyed Goodwood and he came back on the bridle when having to wait for room in the final quarter mile, but the front-running Chesspiece stuck to his guns really well to go down by just a neck.
He’s a proper galloper who stays well and he looks likely to enjoy Doncaster, already shaping well over the distance when third to Gregory in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot.
That was early in his development, just the fourth start of his career, but he’s improved since then and the slower ground conditions can help him reverse the form with the Gosden horse.
His sire Nathaniel is a strong stamina influence and he doesn’t look lacking in that department, so I wouldn’t be surprised if her reverses the Goodwood form with Desert Hero as well on his way to a career-best effort.
He’s been nicely campaigned by the Crisfords, who won their first Group 1 last month with Vandeek, and they can spoil the parties for Dettori and The King by landing a first Classic.
In the Betfred Portland Handicap THE BIG BOARD looks a big price at 25/1 for King Power and Richard Hannon.
The owners won this race a few years ago with Stone Of Destiny and Hannon has an excellent record in Doncaster sprints, winning nine from 37 at 24.32% (over trips less than six furlongs) here since taking over the licence in 2014.
He has Happy Romance in here, too, who looks interesting on her handicap debut, but The Big Board is the underestimated one at the prices.
The three-year-old daughter of Profitable won a competitive Ascot handicap with juice in the ground against her elders in July, off just a 2lb lower mark, and that came on the back of an authoritative victory here at Doncaster.
She's got loads of speed and both those wins came over five, but she acquitted herself well in the six-furlong Sky Bet Constantine Handicap at York's Ebor Festival.
Hannon’s filly travelled best of all that day and led deep into the contest, but she was overhauled by three very good six-furlong sprinters in the final furlong and had to settle for fourth.
She couldn’t burn off a posse of good fillies off top weight on fast ground in the Lochsong Fillies’ Handicap at Salisbury last time, but she’ll be much happier down in trip with cut in the ground on Saturday.
Getting weight from the majority of her rivals in the Portland, she could be a tough nut to crack towards the stands’ side and taking advantage of the six places each-way looks the way to go.
Over at Chester, DARK PINE is a tough horse to predict but he might just get his ideal scenario in the Camden Hells Handicap over 10 furlongs.
David Loughnane’s six-year-old loves Chester and he has won here off 93 and finished a neck second of 90, both times finishing well when there was cut in the ground.
Conditions are to his liking and he might just get the strong gallop he craves as well, with Box To Box likely to go hard early from his wide draw in a bid to dominate the pace from Sweet Reward and Belhaven.
That could play into the hands of Dark Pine who has come down 5lb in three runs to a very competitive-looking mark of 86.
He ran okay off a higher mark in the Racing League at Windsor last time, beaten less than four lengths despite taking a stumble when he was hampered two out, and he’ll be much happier now he’s been given a chance at Chester.
Preview posted at 1535 BST on 15/09/23
