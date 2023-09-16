Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for St Leger Festival day four at Doncaster

Vet the bet in Sceptre test

A new Sunday slot for ‘Leger Legends’ day at Doncaster and the card is considerably spiced up by the presence of last year’s 1000 Guineas winner Cachet, who returns off a long absence.

George Boughey’s filly is the 5/2 favourite for the Group 3 Japan Racing Association Sceptre Fillies’ Stakes over seven furlongs and if she’s at her best she’ll likely be winning this.

She won the Nell Gwyn when fresh last year so there is hope she’ll be fit and ready, but it will have been much harder to get her finely tuned after 457 days off and Boughey hasn’t encountered this sort of problem before.

Given she’s starting out over seven ahead of targets over a mile I think she’s worth taking on and the fillies in behind her are pretty closely matched.

The one I’m backing is Andrew Balding’s three-year-old VETIVER each-way at 12/1 as she’s got more upside than most and with the ground remaining on the soft side, despite a few dry days, she has conditions in her favour.

Just five career starts tells you how unexposed she is and she’s highly progressive, winning three from five including a Listed event on soft at Carlisle last time out.

That wasn’t the strongest Listed race in the world and she will have to improve again, but she traded at 150/1 in-running that day and did exceptionally well to come from off the pace between rivals from an unpromising position.

She looks to have a few quirks, hence the hood and tongue-tie combination, but P J McDonald gets on really well with her and he gets the chance to take his record to four from four on the daughter of Twilight Son here.

Balding has a superb record in this race, winning it three times in the last five years, and he looks to have waited for more autumnal conditions rather than running her on faster ground at York’s Ebor Festival.

The Verdict: Back VETIVER each-way in the 3.35 Doncaster