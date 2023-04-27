Relentless selection at Sandown

The bet365 Classic Trial has enjoyed something of a renaissance in recent years with Adayar and Westover both using the race as a launchpad for Classic glory and Friday’s renewal has attracted a small but select field.

Arrest and Flying Honours are the horses with the best form in the book, their official ratings of 113 and 110, respectively, suggesting this is already an above average renewal before it has even been run and the supporting cast are full of intrigue, too.

Circle Of Fire, running in the colours of The King, for Sir Michael Stoute, looked a fine physical specimen when he won at Salisbury last September and Salt Bay was third in a French Group 1 on just his second start for Ralph Beckett.

The key to this race, though, could be fitness, as they are set to run on heavy ground and with this in mind the sole horse with a run under his belt this year, RELENTLESS VOYAGER, has been underestimated.

Andrew Balding’s colt might’ve been 1/4 to win an average Kempton maiden on March 8, but he could not have been any more impressive, tanking through the race and sprinting clear for a very easy success over 1m4f.

On his debut he wasn’t beaten far by Dubai Mile at Windsor, a horse who was beaten a short head by Friday’s favourite, Arrest, at Saint-Cloud, and Relentless Voyager has clearly come on a bundle since then.

I don’t think he’s got anywhere near as much to find as the ratings suggest he has and while he is unproven on testing ground there is hope in his pedigree.

By Ulysses, his progeny are eight from 44 at 18.18% on soft ground and he had a heavy ground winner at Leopardstown earlier this month (White Birch), while he’s out of a Pivotal mare, too, so it’s no surprise Balding is rolling the dice here.

The fitness edge is the clincher and 14/1 with the sponsors looks too big.

The Verdict: Back RELENTLESS VOYAGER for the bet365 Classic Trial

Preview posted at 1500 BST on 27/04/2023