Back Benacre to be crowned at HQ

Day one of the Guineas meeting and it could be a nice afternoon’s work for William Buick who has many fancied mounts and few jockeys ride this course as well as he does.

The bookies are taking no chances with his rides, though, and I find myself taking him on including in the King Charles II Stakes at 2.25 where he rides the likely favourite Majestic Pride.

He could well extend the good record of market leaders in this race but I’m in no doubt that the underestimated one is BENACRE from the Charlie Johnston yard at 12/1.

This strapping Australia colt did really well to win around Epsom (twice) and Goodwood as a juvenile, having to get himself organised at the latter track before running away with a nursery, impressively, off a mark of 86 on his final start at two.

That was really encouraging with a view to his three-year-old season and he started this campaign well when fourth in what looked a red-hot Listed Burradon Stakes at Newcastle.

He ran a stormer there having been taken on for the lead by a wild Tenjin, and I like him dropping in trip to seven furlongs here under James Doyle.

As an aside, Doyle won that race on Dear My Friend, taking his record for the fledgling trainer to 3 from 7, and he could well get the run of things from the front end here.

Both of his parents (Australia and Sent From Heaven) ran well in their Guineas on the Rowley Mile, so I’ve a feeling this course could really suit, and he looks the bet at the prices.

The Verdict: Back BENACRE in the 2.25 Newmarket