Day one of the Guineas meeting and it could be a nice afternoon’s work for William Buick who has many fancied mounts and few jockeys ride this course as well as he does.
The bookies are taking no chances with his rides, though, and I find myself taking him on including in the King Charles II Stakes at 2.25 where he rides the likely favourite Majestic Pride.
He could well extend the good record of market leaders in this race but I’m in no doubt that the underestimated one is BENACRE from the Charlie Johnston yard at 12/1.
This strapping Australia colt did really well to win around Epsom (twice) and Goodwood as a juvenile, having to get himself organised at the latter track before running away with a nursery, impressively, off a mark of 86 on his final start at two.
That was really encouraging with a view to his three-year-old season and he started this campaign well when fourth in what looked a red-hot Listed Burradon Stakes at Newcastle.
He ran a stormer there having been taken on for the lead by a wild Tenjin, and I like him dropping in trip to seven furlongs here under James Doyle.
As an aside, Doyle won that race on Dear My Friend, taking his record for the fledgling trainer to 3 from 7, and he could well get the run of things from the front end here.
Both of his parents (Australia and Sent From Heaven) ran well in their Guineas on the Rowley Mile, so I’ve a feeling this course could really suit, and he looks the bet at the prices.
Earlier on, RELENTLESS VOYAGER can cause a mini upset in the Listed Newmarket Stakes for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy.
I was on this horse for the abandoned Classic Trial at Sandown last week and though this is a slightly different task on likely better conditions, he has been fairly priced up again.
He bumped into two very nice horses on his two starts as a juvenile; subsequent G1 winner Dubai Mile on debut at Windsor (the winner had had a run) and then Godolphin’s Bold Act who has won a couple of times since.
There wasn’t much substance to his win over 1m4f at Kempton in March where he bolted up at 1/4, but he couldn’t have been any more impressive in a good time.
His half-brother, Strings Of Life, won on his debut on the Rowley Mile and it’s no surprise to see this son of Ulysees’ sights raised to Listed company. He’s worth chancing at 9/1.
In the closing Race Horse Lotto Handicap Ed Walker’s HAFEET ALAIN looks to have been laid out for a serious crack at the prize.
He is a winner over the course and distance off a 3lb higher mark and he has fallen to his new rating of 87 on the all-weather where the races haven’t really panned out for him.
However, he ran a very good race off 95 when a close-up fourth at Kempton in January under Tom Marquand and then last time out he was all dressed up with nowhere to go at Lingfield.
That was a sure-fire sign that he’s got himself well handicapped and it could be worth siding with him now he returns to turf at a track where he has previous with Marquand back in the saddle.
Finally, Harry & Roger Charlton’s MAN OF EDEN is of interest at 12/1 in the Amy Mahon Handicap at Goodwood (4.20).
The three-year-old had some encouraging maiden form in Ireland to his name behind Adelaide River and Alexandrouplis as a juvenile and he made a winning start for his new stable at Newcastle in January.
However, it was a good effort at the Craven meeting that caught the eye, as he ran a better race than the bare form suggests after being too keen over 10 furlongs behind Like A Tiger, which makes him of interest here down 3lb dropping back to a mile.
Charlton has a terrific record at Goodwood in the spring (15 from 54 at 28% in May, seven of those winners handicappers) and this horse is a half-brother to Be My Gal, who won a Listed race for the same owner/trainer at this meeting in 2014.
