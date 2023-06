Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Newcastle and Newmarket Saturday July 1

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot has four selections on Saturday including one at a big price in the feature Northumberland Plate at Newcastle.

The Verdict tips: Saturday, July 1 1pt win Batal Dubai in the 12.20 Newcastle at 13/2 (General) 1pt win Kemari in 1.15 Newmarket at 6/1 (General) 1pt win Citizen General in 1.30 Newcastle at 8/1 (General) 1pt e.w Good Show in 2.05 Newcastle at 28/1 (Hills 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

"At 25/1 he's a good each-way bet" | Northumberland Plate tips and best bets

Get set for a Good Show in the Plate

Keith Dalgleish has been in terrific form ever since he announced he was to stop training and he can cap this fine spell with victory in the JenningsBet Northumberland Plate thanks to his four-year-old GOOD SHOW. The son of Nathaniel is unexposed after just seven career starts but he has already racked up some really good form and he promises to improve again now he tackles a trip. First the form which is working out really well. He ran a close-up and staying-on third over 1m5f at Hamilton on his second start of the season and the fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth have all come out and won since, while his win at the same track next time out has been boosted by the second and the fourth. Hamilton is a testing track and he relished the test of stamina over 1m5f and 1m4f, but he looks a likely type to improve over two miles on his first go judging by the way he runs over middle distances. His dam stayed two miles, too, while Nathaniel is a superb sire of stayers and his progeny have a great record over two miles on the Tapeta at Newcastle (7 wins from 37 at 19%), the six individual winners including Caravan Of Hope who won this race in 2020. Good Show has a bit of a knee action and he should appreciate this easier surface, the fast ground at Haydock last time a possible reason for his slightly below-par run, although he ran miles better than his finishing position of eighth suggests. He still looks well treated off 91 on his Hamilton form and his draw in 17 looks a positive if anything after two winners and a second broke from that stall in this race in recent years. There’s loads more to come from him and anything north of 20/1 with extra places available looks good business. The Verdict: Back GOOD SHOW in the Northumberland Plate

Citizen’s advice in the Vase

In the consolation race CITIZEN GENERAL looks likely to thrive on his first go at two miles for Ed Dunlop and Neil Callan. The son of Camelot isn’t from a staying family by any means, but he looks to have broken the mould in that regard as his best winning performance came over 1m5f, the furthest he has ever gone, and he wasn’t stopping at the line, either. He’s got good Newcastle form to his name, including a couple of wins over 1m4f at the track, but as he goes up the grades it’s the extra distance that can help him improve again. He reacted well to a first-time visor when winning at Lingfield two starts so the first-time cheekpieces look a positive, while Callan has a superb record for Dunlop – 17/67 at 25.37% overall and 7/20 at 35% this year. Appier has beaten the selection a couple of times this year, but over this trip on better terms Citizen General is taken to come out on top this time. The Verdict: Back CITIZEN GENERAL in the Northumberland Vase

Go into Batal in Newcastle opener

The Newcastle card opens with the JenningsBet Festival Handicap over six furlongs and this looks a good opportunity for Harry & Roger Charlton’s BATAL DUBAI to get back on the winning trail. He won twice as a juvenile and his best win came at this track when he won easily by over a couple of lengths in September, Clifford Lee easing him home. On his reappearance at Windsor he suggested he retained all of his ability when a close-up seventh after being keen on the outside of the field throughout before he was stopped in his run late on. That should’ve put him spot on for another crack at Newcastle where he looks well drawn towards the stands’ side in nine under Oisin Murphy. Roger Charlton has a terrific record on the Newcastle all-weather (11 from 40 at 27.5%) and he looks to have found a good opportunity for his three-year-old here, an age group that have won one and finished second in this race from just six representatives in six renewals (they get 6lb on the weight-for-age). The Verdict: Back BATAL DUBAI in the 12.20 Newcastle

Count on Kemari to break losing streak