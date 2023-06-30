Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Newcastle and Newmarket Saturday July 1

Get set for a Good Show in the Plate

Keith Dalgleish has been in terrific form ever since he announced he was to stop training and he can cap this fine spell with victory in the JenningsBet Northumberland Plate thanks to his four-year-old GOOD SHOW.

The son of Nathaniel is unexposed after just seven career starts but he has already racked up some really good form and he promises to improve again now he tackles a trip.

First the form which is working out really well. He ran a close-up and staying-on third over 1m5f at Hamilton on his second start of the season and the fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth have all come out and won since, while his win at the same track next time out has been boosted by the second and the fourth.

Hamilton is a testing track and he relished the test of stamina over 1m5f and 1m4f, but he looks a likely type to improve over two miles on his first go judging by the way he runs over middle distances.

His dam stayed two miles, too, while Nathaniel is a superb sire of stayers and his progeny have a great record over two miles on the Tapeta at Newcastle (7 wins from 37 at 19%), the six individual winners including Caravan Of Hope who won this race in 2020.

Good Show has a bit of a knee action and he should appreciate this easier surface, the fast ground at Haydock last time a possible reason for his slightly below-par run, although he ran miles better than his finishing position of eighth suggests.

He still looks well treated off 91 on his Hamilton form and his draw in 17 looks a positive if anything after two winners and a second broke from that stall in this race in recent years.

There’s loads more to come from him and anything north of 20/1 with extra places available looks good business.

The Verdict: Back GOOD SHOW in the Northumberland Plate