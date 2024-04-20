Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Musselburgh Sky Bet Sunday Series April 21

Our form expert had an 11/2 winner on Saturday and he has two selections for the Sky Bet Sunday Series card at Musselburgh, live on ITV4.
1pt win Lion Tower in 6.15 Musselburgh at 13/2 (Coral. 6/1 General)
1pt win Zarzyni in 6.45 Musselburgh at 10/1 (bet365, Ladbrokes)
Grant Tuer was on primetime ITV in the week thanks to the story behind The Muffed Punt Partnership and Showtime Mahomes, who was seen winning at Musselburgh last September in a slot usually reserved for Toby Jones or Joanne Froggatt.
Now he aims to be the star of ITV4 as Sky Bet’s latest Sunday Series kicks off and winning at Musselburgh is not unusual for Tuer, who has an excellent record at the track, winning 21 races at a strike-rate of 24%.
His seven-year-old LION TOWER is amongst that number after winning twice here from two goes, both over the seven-furlong course and distance of the Sky Bet Request A Bet Handicap (6.15).
He won his races at Musselburgh from handicap marks of 80 and 86 in the summer of 2021 and though that was three years ago, his form on the all-weather at Newcastle and Southwell this year suggests he is as good as ever.
Second at those tracks off 84 in February and then again 10 days ago, he’s fit and in form and looks to have a fine chance here off a rating 85, 7lb lower than his last winning mark.
Sam James can attain a prominent sit from stall one going into the bend and a strong pace, which looks highly likely, will suit this horse, who has attained his wins off solid gallops and stays further.
ZARZYNI is an infrequent winner on a losing sequence of 18, but he’s worth chancing with plenty in his favour in the closing Sky Bet Acca Freeze Handicap at 6.45.
David & Nicola Barron’s horse has obviously slipped down the weights on the back of his losing run, but there’s no doubt he looks handicapped to strike now after a series of good efforts at Newcastle recently.
Beaten a head there last time off a mark of 79, he looks in good nick and can take advantage of a mark of 82 back on turf at a track he likes.
A winner here from a mark of 99, with good efforts in defeat off 90 and 97, the nature of the track suits him well, especially if they go hell-for-leather which looks likely in this.
The Barrons have always done well at this track with their sprint handicappers and it looks significant that the cheekpieces are reapplied after a few runs without them, his win off 99 here coming in first-time cheekpieces.
Joe Fanning, who has amassed a tidy record of 8/30 at 27% for David & Nicola Barron, has been booked for the ride and he’ll hopefully pounce late off a strong pace to land the finale.
Preview posted at 1535 BST on 20/04/24
