Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Musselburgh Sky Bet Sunday Series April 21

Tuer to grab Lion’s share

Grant Tuer was on primetime ITV in the week thanks to the story behind The Muffed Punt Partnership and Showtime Mahomes, who was seen winning at Musselburgh last September in a slot usually reserved for Toby Jones or Joanne Froggatt.

Now he aims to be the star of ITV4 as Sky Bet’s latest Sunday Series kicks off and winning at Musselburgh is not unusual for Tuer, who has an excellent record at the track, winning 21 races at a strike-rate of 24%.

His seven-year-old LION TOWER is amongst that number after winning twice here from two goes, both over the seven-furlong course and distance of the Sky Bet Request A Bet Handicap (6.15).

He won his races at Musselburgh from handicap marks of 80 and 86 in the summer of 2021 and though that was three years ago, his form on the all-weather at Newcastle and Southwell this year suggests he is as good as ever.

Second at those tracks off 84 in February and then again 10 days ago, he’s fit and in form and looks to have a fine chance here off a rating 85, 7lb lower than his last winning mark.

Sam James can attain a prominent sit from stall one going into the bend and a strong pace, which looks highly likely, will suit this horse, who has attained his wins off solid gallops and stays further.

The Verdict: Back LION’S TOWER in the 6.15 Musselburgh