Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Musselburgh ITV Racing Sunday February 2

Pyffo looks primed in Pertemps qualifier

It’s a big day for Harry Derham with Queens Gamble running with a good chance at the Dublin Racing Festival, but he’s got a top team going to Musselburgh as well and his PYFFO can go well in the Pertemps qualifier (3.00).

This race revolves around Tony Martin’s Hamsiyann somewhat, a horse who was chucked in at Cheltenham’s November Meeting where he won going away by over two lengths in the style of a hurdler going places.

Even up 10lb he could still be some way ahead of the assessor and he’ll have to go up something similar again if he’s to get in the Final of this series, which looks a likely target for him at this stage.

He deserves to be favourite and you would think the extra three furlongs would be no problem, but this can be a difficult track to execute come-from-behind tactics on and at his relatively short odds that’s enough to put me off.

Which brings us to Pyffo, who is likely to be ridden prominently once again by Paul O’Brien.

They are his usual tactics and though there’s a bit of possible pace pressure on paper from the likes of Top Man Tom and Pigeon House, there’s every chance Pyffo gets the run of the race out in front again.

I like him at this track as it favours those on the front end and it should suit his style of racing. He was a bit fresh and keen last time at Doncaster, on just his second start for his new yard, but he ran well behind an in-form horse in Super Survivor, who has won again subsequently at Huntingdon, and I wouldn’t underestimate that effort.

Derham is three from seven at Musselburgh (change after today’s runners) and he’s got a tidy record in Pertemps qualifiers, too, winning a couple with Dargiannini and Young Butler, while Pyffo is in form, uncomplicated and goes on the ground, so he looks a solid each-way bet getting four places.

The Verdict: Back PYFFO each-way in the 3.00 Musselburgh