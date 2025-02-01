Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Musselburgh ITV Racing Sunday February 2

Our form expert Ben Linfoot has three selections for the ITV action at Musselburgh on Sunday.
The Verdict: Sunday February 2
1pt win Autumn Return in 1.55 Musselburgh at 14/1 (William Hill)
1pt win Inis Oirr in 2.25 Musselburgh at 9/1 (General)
1pt e.w Pyffo in 3.00 Musselburgh at 10/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4)
Pyffo looks primed in Pertemps qualifier
It’s a big day for Harry Derham with Queens Gamble running with a good chance at the Dublin Racing Festival, but he’s got a top team going to Musselburgh as well and his PYFFO can go well in the Pertemps qualifier (3.00).
This race revolves around Tony Martin’s Hamsiyann somewhat, a horse who was chucked in at Cheltenham’s November Meeting where he won going away by over two lengths in the style of a hurdler going places.
Even up 10lb he could still be some way ahead of the assessor and he’ll have to go up something similar again if he’s to get in the Final of this series, which looks a likely target for him at this stage.
He deserves to be favourite and you would think the extra three furlongs would be no problem, but this can be a difficult track to execute come-from-behind tactics on and at his relatively short odds that’s enough to put me off.
Which brings us to Pyffo, who is likely to be ridden prominently once again by Paul O’Brien.
They are his usual tactics and though there’s a bit of possible pace pressure on paper from the likes of Top Man Tom and Pigeon House, there’s every chance Pyffo gets the run of the race out in front again.
I like him at this track as it favours those on the front end and it should suit his style of racing. He was a bit fresh and keen last time at Doncaster, on just his second start for his new yard, but he ran well behind an in-form horse in Super Survivor, who has won again subsequently at Huntingdon, and I wouldn’t underestimate that effort.
Derham is three from seven at Musselburgh (change after today’s runners) and he’s got a tidy record in Pertemps qualifiers, too, winning a couple with Dargiannini and Young Butler, while Pyffo is in form, uncomplicated and goes on the ground, so he looks a solid each-way bet getting four places.
The Verdict: Back PYFFO each-way in the 3.00 Musselburgh
Inis can land Edinburgh pot again
Earlier on the card INIS OIRR looks a bet to win back-to-back renewals of the bet365 Edinburgh National Handicap Chase for Lucinda Russell.
The eight-year-old won this race by 21 lengths 12 months ago, just about making all, jumping well after setting a good gallop in a first-time visor, the win earning him a 14lb rise in the weights.
He deserved it, but he runs here off just 5lb higher after the handicapper dropped him 9lb in four runs this season.
His first two runs of the campaign came over three miles, however, while he went along nicely at Ascot until a bad mistake at the 16th fence and his last run in the Market Rasen fog will have boosted his confidence for this assignment.
Last season he had an identical four runs and four defeats before the Edinburgh National, while he prepped in the same Market Rasen contest running to a similar level.
The first-time blinkers could be the final piece of the jigsaw judging by how he responded to a visor first-time and he clearly likes this time of year, having won his novice hurdle at this meeting as well.
The Verdict: Back INIS OIRR in the 2.25 Musselburgh
Getting a Return from Autumn hopeful
Finally, AUTUMN RETURN is worth a punt at a big price in the bet365 Frodon Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.
Ruth Jefferson’s horse won a handicap hurdle at this 2m4f distance at this track last season and she made a perfect start to her fencing career at Perth in September, rallying well to edge clear of a small field.
Going right-handed looks her thing and she’s forgiven a rare blip at Cheltenham last time where early mistakes left her with no chance in a hot race.
She has been given time to recover from that experience and she’ll be much happier back in a smaller field at Musselburgh with Brian Hughes taking over.
He has a 5/10 record on this mare, a 25% strike-rate for Jefferson (22/89) and the trainer herself has a 4/14 at 29% record at this track.
Those stats at least give hope she can bounce back from last time and if she is at her best she can give them all a race at 14/1.
The Verdict: Back AUTUMN RETURN in the 1.55 Musselburgh
Preview posted at 1530 GMT on 01/02/25
