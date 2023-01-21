Race In Focus: 3.30 Lingfield

It’s with fingers firmly crossed that Sunday’s Winter Million card at Lingfield is the first jumps action to take place in Britain since Hereford last Monday - it hinges on an 8am precautionary inspection (the track is currently raceable, but it depends on how cold it gets during the night).

If it does viewers will be treated to a nine-race card on Sky Sports Racing with crowd favourites like Bristol De Mai, Goshen and Haddex Des Obeaux in action and there are punting options everywhere you look.

I really like the look of the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle at 3.30 for a bet, as horses like First Street, Metier and Jason The Militant are either unproven over the trip or over this distance on testing ground and they could be vulnerable to a stronger stayer.

Goshen looked uncomfortable around here when he hung his chance away in this race last season, too, and I’d rather back a prominent racer who stays well to try and see off the aforementioned.

Step forward Dan Skelton’s MOLLY OLLYS WISHES, a mare who is well proven in heavy ground and who has won a couple of times over three miles.

I think she’s better when the emphasis is on stamina over shorter trips, though, as she showed when making all at Warwick in a Listed race in February 2021 and when outclassing same-level opposition over two miles at Wetherby on more than one occasion.

She won on this weekend last year in the Grade 2 Mares’ Hurdle at Ascot when she was well positioned sitting off a clear leader and this could pan out nicely for her with the likely favourites First Street and Goshen likely to be held up in behind.

Her mares’ allowance means she gets weight from those two, as well, and it would be no surprise if she can keep the Skeltons’ run of weekend successes going.

The Verdict: Back MOLLY OLLYS WISHES to keep the Skelton run firing