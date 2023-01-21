Ben Linfoot struck with 7/1 winner Obsidian Knight on Saturday and he has three selections for Lingfield's Winter Million jumps card on Sunday.
1pt win No Tackle in 12.30 Lingfield at 15/2 (BetVictor, Coral)
1pt win Might I in 2.30 Lingfield at 9/2 (General)
1pt win Molly Ollys Wishes in 3.30 Lingfield at 9/1 (General)
It’s with fingers firmly crossed that Sunday’s Winter Million card at Lingfield is the first jumps action to take place in Britain since Hereford last Monday - it hinges on an 8am precautionary inspection (the track is currently raceable, but it depends on how cold it gets during the night).
If it does viewers will be treated to a nine-race card on Sky Sports Racing with crowd favourites like Bristol De Mai, Goshen and Haddex Des Obeaux in action and there are punting options everywhere you look.
I really like the look of the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle at 3.30 for a bet, as horses like First Street, Metier and Jason The Militant are either unproven over the trip or over this distance on testing ground and they could be vulnerable to a stronger stayer.
Goshen looked uncomfortable around here when he hung his chance away in this race last season, too, and I’d rather back a prominent racer who stays well to try and see off the aforementioned.
Step forward Dan Skelton’s MOLLY OLLYS WISHES, a mare who is well proven in heavy ground and who has won a couple of times over three miles.
I think she’s better when the emphasis is on stamina over shorter trips, though, as she showed when making all at Warwick in a Listed race in February 2021 and when outclassing same-level opposition over two miles at Wetherby on more than one occasion.
She won on this weekend last year in the Grade 2 Mares’ Hurdle at Ascot when she was well positioned sitting off a clear leader and this could pan out nicely for her with the likely favourites First Street and Goshen likely to be held up in behind.
Her mares’ allowance means she gets weight from those two, as well, and it would be no surprise if she can keep the Skeltons’ run of weekend successes going.
The Verdict: Back MOLLY OLLYS WISHES to keep the Skelton run firing
Earlier on I’m taking a chance on NO TACKLE who was given an excellent ride by Robbie Dunne at this track last time when patiently ridden over the same extended 2m3f trip.
He conserved his horse’s energy well to help him deliver a late and strong winning effort as the pair just got up on the line.
Given that came in heavy ground you couldn’t help but be impressed by the way this horse responded to pressure so in identical conditions he’s of interest on handicap debut in the novices’ handicap hurdle at 12.30.
His trainer Samuel Drinkwater has a good record at Lingfield, winning six from 15 runners at 40% and five of those victories came on heavy ground.
Backing trainers who are proven at certain tracks in certain conditions is an angle I like and it led me to MIGHT I in the Sovereign Handicap Hurdle at 2.30, as well.
Harry Fry is four from nine at Lingfield when it’s riding heavy and this horse boiled over before the Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle at Haydock on his only previous start this season, so it was no surprise to see him race too freely on his first go at three miles.
He’s been given time to recover and the drastic drop in trip back to two miles on heavy ground at Lingfield could be just what he needs to show his best form.
An easy winner on heavy on his hurdling debut at Newton Abbot, he kept good company after that, running behind Constitution Hill and Jonbon before finishing second to Three Stripe Life in the Grade 1 Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree.
That’s the form of a horse who can strike in handicap company off 142 and Fry won this race last year with a similar type in Metier.
The Verdict: Back NO TACKLE and MIGHT I to thrive in the heavy ground
Preview posted at 1555 GMT on 21/01/23
