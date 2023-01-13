Our man has a Wetherby banker, an each-way bet in the Lanzarote Hurdle and two against the field in the Classic Chase at Warwick this week.

This is the new home for Ben's tipping insight for every Saturday and at the major festivals 1pt win Hattons Gardens in 1.57 Wetherby at 3/1 (Hills) 1pt e.w Hermes Boy in 2.40 Kempton at 20/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5 Coral Ladbrokes) 1pt win Lord Du Mesnil in 3.00 Warwick at 8/1 (General) 1pt win Fortescue in 3.00 Warwick at 20/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Weekend Preview: Classic Chase and Lanzarote Hurdle

The day’s best each-way bet

With a Charles Byrnes improver at the top of the betting in Green Glory we can only approach the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton with a degree of caution. He was clearly chucked in at Leopardstown last time and has been hammered by a 16lb rise for this race, but he could easily be progressing quickly enough to defy such a hike. I don’t want to back him at 9/2, mainly because I’m not convinced he beat an awful lot last time out and this is undoubtedly a much deeper race. He’s respected without being feared and I’m happy to take him on each-way with HERMES BOY for Jane Williams at 20/1. Her former partner Nick won this race three times from five goes and she looks to have found another likely candidate on her first solo go at the race. The son of Diamond Boy ran a good race in fourth over an inadequate two miles behind Love Envoi at Sandown on December 3, form that has worked out really well. The winner went in again last weekend, the second, Playful Saint, won at Leicester and the sixth, Nayati, won at Musselburgh on New Year’s Day. Hermes Boy did his own bit for the form with a good second at Uttoxeter, where he shaped as though a stronger gallop and a bit further than 2m4f would see him in an even better light. He’ll get such a scenario here and from the bottom of the weights he rates good each-way value at 20s. Up For Parol, sixth in the race last year off a 4lb higher mark, was the other one on the shortlist for the in-form Jamie Snowden. The Verdict: Back Hermes Boy each-way at 20/1

The Shortlist: Warwick Classic Chase Lord Du Mesnil

Grumpy Charley

Fortescue

Dingo Dollar The Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick is always a great race to have a bet in and we’re looking at really testing ground after 34mm of rain in the last week. Mr Incredible and Threeunderthrufive head the betting but they look two to take on after being brought down and unseating rider respectively on their latest starts. They could easily be usurped in the betting by LORD DU MESNIL, a horse who looks ideal for the test Warwick will present.

He’s a prominent-racing bold jumper at his best and he looked on the way back to his peak form when a really encouraging second behind subsequent Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos at Bangor in November. The handicapper only put him up 1lb for that and he looks well treated off 146 considering he won the Haydock Grand National Trial off 149 and was second in the Rowland Meyrick off 150. With the cheekpieces back on a massive run is expected and he rates a bet at 8/1. It’s a race where you need a shortlist and Grumpy Charley and FORTESCUE are both firmly on it. They come into this on the back of 14 and 18 day breaks and that sort of quick reappearance looks a positive as six of the last 20 winners took this race following an absence of just 18 days or less.

Grumpy Charley looks a progressive stayer who should be suited by the trip, but the one worry with him is he gets too far back to land a blow. Fortescue is another that should be suited by this distance and you can put a line through his Welsh National run where he was never going from an early stage. If he gets into a good rhythm early he could work his way into this and is worth a dart at a big price. Dingo Dollar represents the red-hot Sandy Thomson yard (see below) and he’s on the radar after Wishing And Hoping boosted his Aintree form in the veterans’ final last week. He’s a strong stayer who will relish the distance and the stamina test, but all of his best form is on better ground and that is a worry. The Verdict: Back Lord Du Mesnil at 8/1 and Fortescue at 20/1

Mullins It Over: Patrick Mullins on Cheltenham, DRF, Betfair Hurdle entries and weekend runners

Trainer to follow – Sandy Thomson

Sandy Thomson is in really terrific form. He’s operating at a 55% strike-rate for the last two weeks and if you go further back to December 1 he’s 11/30 at 36.67%, so his horses have been running to a high level for a good period of time. He’s got three entries on Saturday; Dingo Dollar, who is mentioned above in the Wigley Group Classic Chase at Warwick, March Wind, in the Mares’ bumper at Wetherby and HATTONS GARDENS at the same track in the racingtv.com Novices’ Handicap Hurdle. Hattons Gardens is the one I want to back as he looks a sure-fire improver stepping up drastically in trip to three miles following his spin over two miles at the same course last time out. Backed into 100/30 from 20/1 that day on his first run post-wind surgery, he was outpaced and got tired late on, but it should’ve put him spot on for this and it ensured a mark of 100 which looks workable now he steps up in trip. A point-to-point winner early last year, he’s related to stayers and significant improvement is expected now he tackles three miles under Rules. Hoganville is the one to beat, but he’s gone up 6lb for his Kelso win and has to give 12lb to the selection before Conor Rabbitt’s claim is taken into account. Ryan Mania is on Hattons Gardens, a jockey who has been the beneficiary of Thomson’s winning streak, and the pair can team up again with another winner here. The Verdict: Back Hattons Gardens in 1.57 Wetherby at anything 3/1 and over