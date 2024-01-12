Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing Kempton and Warwick Saturday January 13

Skelton to plunder local pot at last

Dan Skelton is yet to win the feature Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase at his local track, Warwick, but he keeps on giving it a good go and he looks to have found an ideal candidate this year in the shape of GALIA DES LITEAUX.

This mare bolted up on this very card a year ago when jumping really well on her way to a decisive win in the Grade 2 Hampton Novices’ Chase, with the horses she beat, Complete Unknown and The Goffer, going on to be excellent winners of good handicaps on their very next starts.

With such form in the book it was no surprise that she was pitched in at Grade 1 level for her next two runs, in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham and the Mildmay at Aintree, and while she didn’t trouble the judge in either of those she ran well in defeat.

A Listed win at Market Rasen in November set her stall out for the campaign and while she was beaten at odds of 2/5 at Newbury last time, they didn’t go quick enough for her and she was done for toe by Venetia Williams’ Pink Legend.

She will have to improve on that form to win this, but she’s really interesting up in trip at a track she likes in first-time cheekpieces, where chasing a good gallop in a prominent position could really suit.

I always think the introduction of headgear is a statement of intent from the Skeltons and a 19% strike-rate with the first-time cheekpieces is encouraging, while she ran like a mare who could do with some assistance in that department last time.

She has to prove her stamina for a marathon trip, but I think she’s a strong stayer, as so many of Saddler Maker’s progeny are, and at 9/1 she looks a bet.

Nothing else really appeals at Warwick. I was tempted by Ramses Des Teillee in the rescheduled Veterans’ Final, as he goes well fresh, has excellent course form and is well treated, but he’s been well found in the market in a race where it’s difficult to judge which of the old boys will be on a going day.

The Verdict: Back GALIA DES LITEAUX in the 3.00 Warwick