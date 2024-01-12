Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing Kempton and Warwick Saturday January 13

Our form expert Ben Linfoot tipped a Wincanton winner last weekend and he's got three bets at Kempton and Warwick on Saturday afternoon.
1pt win Gustavian in 1.30 Kempton at 6/1 (General)
1pt e.w. Hermino AA in 2.42 Kempton at 25/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5 Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt win Galia Des Liteaux in 3.00 Warwick at 9/1 (bet365, William Hill)
Dan Skelton is yet to win the feature Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase at his local track, Warwick, but he keeps on giving it a good go and he looks to have found an ideal candidate this year in the shape of GALIA DES LITEAUX.
This mare bolted up on this very card a year ago when jumping really well on her way to a decisive win in the Grade 2 Hampton Novices’ Chase, with the horses she beat, Complete Unknown and The Goffer, going on to be excellent winners of good handicaps on their very next starts.
With such form in the book it was no surprise that she was pitched in at Grade 1 level for her next two runs, in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham and the Mildmay at Aintree, and while she didn’t trouble the judge in either of those she ran well in defeat.
A Listed win at Market Rasen in November set her stall out for the campaign and while she was beaten at odds of 2/5 at Newbury last time, they didn’t go quick enough for her and she was done for toe by Venetia Williams’ Pink Legend.
She will have to improve on that form to win this, but she’s really interesting up in trip at a track she likes in first-time cheekpieces, where chasing a good gallop in a prominent position could really suit.
I always think the introduction of headgear is a statement of intent from the Skeltons and a 19% strike-rate with the first-time cheekpieces is encouraging, while she ran like a mare who could do with some assistance in that department last time.
She has to prove her stamina for a marathon trip, but I think she’s a strong stayer, as so many of Saddler Maker’s progeny are, and at 9/1 she looks a bet.
Nothing else really appeals at Warwick. I was tempted by Ramses Des Teillee in the rescheduled Veterans’ Final, as he goes well fresh, has excellent course form and is well treated, but he’s been well found in the market in a race where it’s difficult to judge which of the old boys will be on a going day.
There are a couple of bets to be had at Kempton on a cracking card, where hopefully a possible morning frost doesn’t cause any drama.
The ground is described as good to soft and after a cold night it’s unlikely to suit the deep midwinter mud-lovers, which is something to bear in mind when compiling your Kempton wagers.
Nineteen runners line up for the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle over 2m5f at 2.42 and this is a really good race that could turn into a proper test of stamina given the amount of possible pace enforcers in the field.
I’d have Sonigino, Aucunrisque, Mark Of Gold, Quinta Do Mar, Irish Hill, Up For Parol, Kaleb and Good Luck Charm on a list of potential pacesetters and you can probably add a good few other sometimes prominent racers into the mix too.
Given the forecast ground isn’t likely to be as testing as at other tracks at this time of year it could result in a rare pace burn-up and with that in mind I’m drawn to the claims of Gary Moore’s HERMINO AA at a big price.
The Anglo-Arabian ran well over three miles at Cheltenham last time in just his second ever handicap hurdle, the steady gallop counting against him as he stayed on well behind White Rhino and Bold Endeavour for third.
I think he’ll be much happier chasing a proper gallop down in trip and he’s got a serious form chance on his first handicap hurdle run where he was narrowly beaten by Howlingmadmurdock getting just 1lb.
Howlingmadmurdock is now rated 144, highlighting Hermino's claims here off 129. The seven-year-old is very lightly-raced after just five hurdles starts and he looks much happier back over timber after an aborted novice chasing campaign that didn’t go to plan.
Moore is in good form and is always a trainer to look out for in this type of contest, a race he won with Verasi back in 2007.
The unexposed Hermino AA is a very different type, but at prices north of 20/1 he looks underestimated given how this could play out.
Finally, I’m going to take a chance on GUSTAVIAN improving his win strike-rate over fences in the New Bet-In-Race With Coral Handicap Chase at 1.30.
Anthony Honeyball’s nine-year-old is one from 12 over fences but he’s more talented than that stat suggests and he looks well treated relative to his rivals in this race.
He’s clearly had breathing issues throughout his career and his latest wind surgery was the third of his life, but the procedure usually helps him rediscover his best form.
I thought there were signs last time out at Aintree that he’s about to hit peak form, as he was outpaced over 2m4f but ran on well for second despite a mistake two out.
The step back up to three miles should help and he has good form on better ground, including his 29-length win in a small race at Exeter 11 months ago that came from just a 2lb lower mark.
He looks handicapped to have a say again now and there’s a chance Rex Dingle could get the run of things on the front end, as well.
Preview posted at 1505 GMT on 12/01/24
