Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Sandown Friday April 26

By Ben Linfoot
15:10 · THU April 25, 2024

Our form expert has two selections for the excellent Flat card at Sandown live on ITV4 on Friday afternoon.

The Verdict: Friday, April 26

1pt win Equity Law in 1.15 Sandown at 12/1 (General)

1pt win War Rooms in 3.35 Sandown at 7/1 (bet365, 13/2 General)

Go to War in Classic Trial

The ITV4 cameras head to Sandown on Friday for a good Flat card headlined by the Group 3 bet365 Classic Trial, a race that has lived up to its name in the last few renewals with Adayar and Westover running in this before winning The Derby at Epsom and the Irish Derby, respectively.

Wet weather denied the race a hat-trick 12 months ago but we’re back here with Arabian Crown looking to kick off Derby trial season in the best possible fashion for Charlie Appleby.

He looks a 1m4f horse all over after running away with the Zetland Stakes over 10 furlongs as a two-year-old, form which gives him an excellent chance, especially after Dallas Star advertised it so well at Leopardstown, but he is a short price accordingly.

I just wonder whether he’ll be ready first time up with a view to his campaign ahead, particularly after it did Adayar no harm being beaten in this race, while he could get caught out at the 10-furlong trip if he bumps into a genuine mile-and-a-quarter horse.

At even-money I want to take him on and with the Ralph Beckett yard not firing on all cylinders yet the best alternative could be WAR ROOMS at 7/1 for Owen Burrows.

The son of Churchill has a bit to find on official ratings, but he looked potentially smart in two runs as a juvenile at Doncaster, winning a 7f novice easily after being outpaced initially, before he ran on for an eye-catching third in the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes.

That form has been boosted by the fourth home, Battle Cry, and the seventh, Ice Max, already this season, and War Rooms ran away from those two from the furlong pole with a strong finishing effort.

By Churchill with 10f horses in his pedigree, this could be his ideal trip and significant improvement is expected now he goes up in distance.

Burrows has him entered in the Dante, Derby, French Derby and Irish Derby, so he’s clearly highly thought of and we’re getting a fair price about him sinking Arabian Crown.

The Verdict: Back WAR ROOMS in the 3.35 Sandown

Lay down the Law in opener

The Sandown card opens with the bet365 Handicap over five furlongs for three-year-olds and it’s difficult to know who will be match fit and which ones have benefitted for another winter on their backs.

However, Andrew Balding’s EQUITY LAW should be fine on both fronts and he looks a big price at 12/1.

The son of Equiano is out of Fair Cop and therefore from a sprinting family who improve at three, and while he laid the foundations with some solid efforts as a juvenile much better is expected from him this season.

He tanked through the early stages of his reappearance at Bath, doing too much too soon in the heavy ground, but it will have done him the world of good and he should come on plenty for that run.

He is reportedly being aimed at the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot and he’ll want to go up a few pounds to be sure of getting in that race, while second time out against a bunch of horses having their first run might not be a bad time to catch him.

Indeed, he won second time out last year and with Oisin Murphy back in the plate he’s got plenty in his favour.

The Verdict: Back EQUITY LAW in 1.15 Sandown

Preview posted at 1500BST on 25/04/2024

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

