Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh Sunday February 4

Our form expert Ben Linfoot delivers his verdict on Sunday's action and he has three bets at Leopardstown and Musselburgh.
1pt win Broomfield Bijou in 12.40 Leopardstown at 14/1 (General)
1pt win Carnfunnock in 3.00 Musselburgh at 10/1 (General)
1pt win Perceval Legallois in 3.20 Leopardstown at 14/1 (BetVictor, Coral, Ladbrokes)
Day two of the Dublin Racing Festival and loads of big names are in action on Sunday, including State Man and Impaire Et Passe in the Irish Champion Hurdle and El Fabiolo in the Dublin Chase.
The most interesting race of the day, however, could be the Ladbrokes Novice Chase over the extended 2m5f at 1.10 with Willie Mullins’ Gaelic Warrior, Fact To File and Grangeclare West taking each other on.
Something has to give with unbeaten records over fences on the line for Gaelic Warrior and Grangeclare West, but the suspicion is Fact To File could be too strong for the pair of them over this particular track and trip.
It’s a fascinating watch, but I’d rather take my chance in the handicaps and the O’Driscolls Irish Whiskey Leopardstown Handicap Chase over the Ladbrokes Novice Chase course and distance is a cracking betting race.
Gavin Cromwell’s Inothewayurthinkin heads the betting here after chasing home Gaelic Warrior on a couple of occasions this season and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him thrive now switching to handicaps.
He could be backed in further yet but I do like the look of his stablemate PERCEVAL LEGALLOIS who has been hiding away in Grade 1 company after trailing home last in the Drinmore last time out.
That qualified him for handicaps in early December so Cromwell has had a couple of months to work on him and much better is expected now he races at a much more realistic level.
He looked good on chasing debut at Galway in October, jumping well on his way to an easy success with Willie Mullins’ Meetingofthewaters, twice a winner since including in good handicap company at this track, over 27 lengths back in fourth.
Perceval Legallois fell three out when still in with a chance in a Grade 3 won by stablemate Letsbeclearaboutit at Cork after that before his Drinmore run, but handicaps could bring out the best in him.
Indeed, he won a 17-runner handicap hurdle at this meeting last year over three miles when the emphasis was more on speed and this extended 2m5f trip could be absolutely perfect around here.
Right at the bottom of the weights, he does have to run from 3lb out of the handicap but Conor Stone-Bradley’s 5lb claim helps on that score and 14/1 looks a fair price about his chance.
Sunday at the DRF kicks off with the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle and I like the look of Philip Dempsey’s BROOMFIELD BIJOU in this at 14/1.
The lightly-raced six-year-old proved herself in a big field when winning a 25-runner handicap hurdle at the Punchestown Festival last April off a mark of 118 and three runs on she’s only up 7lb to 125.
Her last two efforts have been good ones in small-field races and she warmed into her campaign with racing last season, so it’s reasonable to expect improvement on her third start of the current campaign.
I thought she ran well at Listed level at Punchestown last time where she beat Gordon Elliott’s reopposing Shecouldbeanything fair and square by over four lengths. She gets a 7lb pull at the weights back in handicap company yet is double the price in places, a good indication that her odds represent a bit of value.
Dempsey has applied cheekpieces to her in this and he has an interesting record in mares’ handicap hurdles in Ireland, returning a profit of +£43.50 to £1 at SP overall, thanks in part to the exploits of Iknowwhereiamnow who won at Fairyhouse at 25/1.
Still, it’s an encouraging stat and while it would be even more perfect if the ground were a tad better for this well-bred mare I’m happy to have her onside at 14/1.
Finally, there’s another good card up at Musselburgh on Sunday and the Pertemps qualifier over three miles looks a good race for a bet.
For two horses amongst the market leaders, Absolute Notions and Springwell Bay, it’s all about qualifying for the final and Emmet Mullins’ Almuhit looks priced up on his canny trainer’s reputation.
I want to take the trio on and Stuart Crawford’s CARNFUNNOCK appeals at 10/1 as he’s looked in good form over shorter trips this season where he has just seemed to lack a gear.
Stepping back up to three miles for just the second time could unlock a bundle of improvement and if the trip helps him jump more fluently, which it could, he could finish off his race stronger than he usually does and that will put him right in the mix.
Preview posted at 1515 GMT on 03/02/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org