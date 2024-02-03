Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh Sunday February 4

Back Legal eagle at Leopardstown

Day two of the Dublin Racing Festival and loads of big names are in action on Sunday, including State Man and Impaire Et Passe in the Irish Champion Hurdle and El Fabiolo in the Dublin Chase.

The most interesting race of the day, however, could be the Ladbrokes Novice Chase over the extended 2m5f at 1.10 with Willie Mullins’ Gaelic Warrior, Fact To File and Grangeclare West taking each other on.

Something has to give with unbeaten records over fences on the line for Gaelic Warrior and Grangeclare West, but the suspicion is Fact To File could be too strong for the pair of them over this particular track and trip.

It’s a fascinating watch, but I’d rather take my chance in the handicaps and the O’Driscolls Irish Whiskey Leopardstown Handicap Chase over the Ladbrokes Novice Chase course and distance is a cracking betting race.

Gavin Cromwell’s Inothewayurthinkin heads the betting here after chasing home Gaelic Warrior on a couple of occasions this season and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him thrive now switching to handicaps.

He could be backed in further yet but I do like the look of his stablemate PERCEVAL LEGALLOIS who has been hiding away in Grade 1 company after trailing home last in the Drinmore last time out.

That qualified him for handicaps in early December so Cromwell has had a couple of months to work on him and much better is expected now he races at a much more realistic level.

He looked good on chasing debut at Galway in October, jumping well on his way to an easy success with Willie Mullins’ Meetingofthewaters, twice a winner since including in good handicap company at this track, over 27 lengths back in fourth.

Perceval Legallois fell three out when still in with a chance in a Grade 3 won by stablemate Letsbeclearaboutit at Cork after that before his Drinmore run, but handicaps could bring out the best in him.

Indeed, he won a 17-runner handicap hurdle at this meeting last year over three miles when the emphasis was more on speed and this extended 2m5f trip could be absolutely perfect around here.

Right at the bottom of the weights, he does have to run from 3lb out of the handicap but Conor Stone-Bradley’s 5lb claim helps on that score and 14/1 looks a fair price about his chance.

The Verdict: Back PERCEVAL LEGALLOIS in the 3.20 Leopardstown