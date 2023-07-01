Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Irish Derby day at the Curragh

All about the Boy in the Rockingham

Aidan O’Brien and Auguste Rodin look set to take centre stage on Irish Derby day at the Curragh on Sunday, but away from the feature action there are some good betting races supporting the Classic on the undercard.

British trainers have a fine record in the Curragh sprint handicaps and Mick Appleby’s MICHAELA’S BOY looks underestimated at 14/1 with extra places available in the Dubai Duty Free Rockingham Handicap at 3.00 (six places at Sky Bet, you may get bigger odds elsewhere).

The Ribchester colt got better with racing as a two-year-old, running 11 times in his juvenile year and winning his last two when his front-running tactics began to pay significant dividends.

This year the signs are that he’s trained on and improved, a good third in a Listed race at York’s Dante Festival the most convincing evidence, while he ran with great credit in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes, too, when eighth at Royal Ascot.

He led the stands’ side until less than a furlong from home and finished fifth in his group nine days ago, so he’s in good nick and this looks a good race for the three-year-olds getting 5lb on the weight-for-age – two 3yos have won this contest in the last five years.

Appleby’s colt looks the most obvious pace angle in the race and he could get them all at it under Jason Hart, while the trainer has unfinished business in this race having gone so close with Caspian Prince.

The Verdict: Back Michael’s Boy in the Rockingham each-way