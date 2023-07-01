Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Irish Derby day at the Curragh

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot had 6/1 and 13/2 winners on Saturday - don't miss his selections for the Curragh on Sunday.
1pt e.w Coralillo in 2.25 Curragh at 28/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4)
1pt e.w Michaela’s Boy in the 3.00 Curragh at 14/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6)
Aidan O’Brien and Auguste Rodin look set to take centre stage on Irish Derby day at the Curragh on Sunday, but away from the feature action there are some good betting races supporting the Classic on the undercard.
British trainers have a fine record in the Curragh sprint handicaps and Mick Appleby’s MICHAELA’S BOY looks underestimated at 14/1 with extra places available in the Dubai Duty Free Rockingham Handicap at 3.00 (six places at Sky Bet, you may get bigger odds elsewhere).
The Ribchester colt got better with racing as a two-year-old, running 11 times in his juvenile year and winning his last two when his front-running tactics began to pay significant dividends.
This year the signs are that he’s trained on and improved, a good third in a Listed race at York’s Dante Festival the most convincing evidence, while he ran with great credit in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes, too, when eighth at Royal Ascot.
He led the stands’ side until less than a furlong from home and finished fifth in his group nine days ago, so he’s in good nick and this looks a good race for the three-year-olds getting 5lb on the weight-for-age – two 3yos have won this contest in the last five years.
Appleby’s colt looks the most obvious pace angle in the race and he could get them all at it under Jason Hart, while the trainer has unfinished business in this race having gone so close with Caspian Prince.
Eddie & Patrick Harty’s CORALILLO also looks to have been put in at a big price in the Listed Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Dash Stakes at 28/1.
Commanche Falls is the one to beat but he looks short at 6/4 for a horse that keeps finding a way to get beat under his penalties.
Life isn’t easy for him at the moment and giving 11lb to this daughter of Havana Grey might not be so easy judging by her run at this track in the Group 3 Round Tower Stakes last August.
Beaten half a length in third by Treasure Trove that day, she had to do a lot of her own donkey work out in the middle of the track and she can be considered a bit unlucky not to be a Group 3 winner.
Having won on debut we know she goes well fresh and she’s got the track form, so with four places on offer at Sky Bet (you might get 33s elsewhere taking three places) she looks an each-way bet.
