Our racing expert Ben Linfoot had two winners on Saturday at 6/1 and 12/1 and he has three selections for Sunday's card at the Curragh.
1pt win Wave Machine in 2.15 Curragh at 12/1 (bet365)
1pt win Jumbly in Curragh 3.15 at 11/2 (Coral)
1pt win Meditate in 3.50 Curragh at 5/1 (Coral, 888Sport)
Tahiyra bids to go one better than she did at Newmarket in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Sunday but a few things niggle at prohibitive odds of 4/9.
Even though she had a slow start at Newmarket she had plenty of time to get past Mawj on tacky ground she coped with better than most and as I saw it she got worried out of it.
On the bare form she has a standout chance in Sunday’s Classic, but the better ground asks another question of her and I’d expect much more of a fight from her old rival MEDITATE who looks the bet at 9/2.
Aidan O’Brien’s filly didn’t have a straightforward preparation for the Guineas and she looked like she needed it, racing keenly on the unfavoured far side in ground she wouldn’t like.
She beat the Guineas winner Mawj at Royal Ascot last year on Good to Firm ground and her best performance at two came on fast ground in America in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf.
It looks a warm and sunny day at the Curragh on Sunday and the ground could be right in Meditate’s favour by the time they race.
Of course, she’ll have to come on plenty for Newmarket to challenge Tahiyra, but a big step forward is expected and a chance is taken on her winning an 11th Irish 1,000 for O’Brien.
The master of Ballydoyle could land the Tattersalls Gold Cup, as well, with Luxembourg, who is another that could leave his seasonal reappearance way behind, but it’s a race that looks too tough to call with Vadeni and Bay Bridge also having leading claims.
Elsewhere on the Curragh card the ground could catch out one or two in the Group 2 Lanwades Stud Stakes as Insinuendo, Honey Girl and Goldana have all registered their best performances on softer conditions.
The interesting one against them is Joseph O’Brien’s new recruit, JUMBLY, bought for 1,250,000 guineas at the Tatts December mares sale from Roger Charlton.
She progressed nicely last season and put in her best performance on her latest start at Ascot last July, where she won the Group 3 Valiant Stakes on fast ground after being ridden with patience.
After 309 days off she could be a bit rusty, but she won on debut and ran a really good race in second in the Fred Darling on her first run back last year so we know she goes well fresh.
Her dam was a fine race mare who progressed with age and she won the Pretty Polly aged six at this track on her final start, so more is expected from the daughter of Gleneagles at four.
It could be a bit of a fact-finding mission as stepping up in trip could be on the agenda later this summer, but she’s still unexposed over a mile and this stiff track will play to her strengths.
Finally, Johnny Murtagh’s WAVE MACHINE appeals in the Barberstown Castle Irish EBF Fillies & Mares Handicap at 2.15.
Three-year-olds filled four of the first five places in this race last year and the 9lb weight-for-age looks a significant edge over the more exposed older fillies and mares.
Wave Machine won a Naas handicap easily on her only previous try in the sphere and her two runs in Listed company this spring should’ve put her spot on for this.
She won her maiden over the course and distance on good ground last August, beating Saturday’s Irish 2,000 Guineas runner-up, Cairo, no less, so it’s no surprise to see Murtagh bring her back here for a handicap.
A mark of 90 looks lenient on her best form and the newly-applied cheekpieces could well inspire a new career high under Ben Coen.
Preview posted at 1645 BST on 27/05/23
