Meditate to bounce back

Tahiyra bids to go one better than she did at Newmarket in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Sunday but a few things niggle at prohibitive odds of 4/9.

Even though she had a slow start at Newmarket she had plenty of time to get past Mawj on tacky ground she coped with better than most and as I saw it she got worried out of it.

On the bare form she has a standout chance in Sunday’s Classic, but the better ground asks another question of her and I’d expect much more of a fight from her old rival MEDITATE who looks the bet at 9/2.

Aidan O’Brien’s filly didn’t have a straightforward preparation for the Guineas and she looked like she needed it, racing keenly on the unfavoured far side in ground she wouldn’t like.

She beat the Guineas winner Mawj at Royal Ascot last year on Good to Firm ground and her best performance at two came on fast ground in America in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf.

It looks a warm and sunny day at the Curragh on Sunday and the ground could be right in Meditate’s favour by the time they race.

Of course, she’ll have to come on plenty for Newmarket to challenge Tahiyra, but a big step forward is expected and a chance is taken on her winning an 11th Irish 1,000 for O’Brien.

The master of Ballydoyle could land the Tattersalls Gold Cup, as well, with Luxembourg, who is another that could leave his seasonal reappearance way behind, but it’s a race that looks too tough to call with Vadeni and Bay Bridge also having leading claims.

The Verdict: Back MEDITATE in the Irish 1,000 Guineas