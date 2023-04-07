Our man has a couple of each-way bets at double-figure prices for Haydock and Musselburgh on Saturday.
It’s a low-key Saturday in the middle of Easter weekend five days before the start of Aintree’s Grand National meeting and there aren’t too many bets that appeal.
Plenty of guesswork is required as to how fit horses are on the Flat at this time of year and my approach is to tread carefully despite the potential rewards on offer at Musselburgh.
This time last year Declan Carroll hit the ground running with his turf horses on the Flat, winning five races last April at 17.24%, and the signs are his string are forward again. He had two 50/1 shots placed at Thirsk on Tuesday and his Teresa Grace won on the same card, so my head was turned by his sole entry EMIYN up at Musselburgh in the tote Summer World Pool Queen’s Cup.
This Aga Khan cast-off is from the family of Estimate and he developed into a consistent stayer once stepped up in trip last season, winning over 2m2f at Chester before an admirable effort dropped drastically in trip to 1m4f in the November Handicap at Doncaster where he was third.
No nonsense front-running tactics suit him well and there doesn’t look to be an awful lot of pace-pressure against him in this race, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he managed to establish a significant enough lead heading into the business end of the contest.
His form stacks up well and he looks dangerous getting weight from just about everything, while he’s completely untried over the 1m6f trip. Considering his form over 1m4f and staying trips it could suit him well, while odds of 12/1 look fair. He’s worth backing each-way.
Over at Haydock it’s the Challenger Stayers Series card and while nothing appeals in the steeplechase, the hurdle final is worth having a pop at.
Jonjo O’Neill has won this race three times in the last five years and his Itso Fury has assumed favouritism, even though he was put in his place by Thomas Mor off the same mark at Ascot last time out.
He looks vulnerable at relatively skinny prices and preference is for O’Neill’s former charge, HALIFAX, who is now trained by Grace Harris.
His new trainer has immediately transformed the six-year-old into a more consistent performer and she conjured his first career win out of him at Exeter two starts ago where he proved his stamina for three miles.
A week later he ran well up in class at Newbury, leading two from home before the penalty and quick turnaround did for him in the last quarter mile and five weeks off should’ve freshened him up sufficiently for this assignment.
New prominent tactics look the key to the turnaround and while Burrows Park will likely keep him honest on the front end he should be well positioned throughout under Conor Ring.
He has hurdled well since the tactical switch and he’s only 4lb higher than the rating he won off at Exeter two starts ago, so his chance is right there in his recent form for all to see.
There doesn’t look to be anything obviously ahead of the assessor in this, so odds of 20/1 underestimate this in-form horse at the foot of the weights and he’s another worth chancing each-way.
