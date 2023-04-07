Emiyn to reign in Queen’s Cup

It’s a low-key Saturday in the middle of Easter weekend five days before the start of Aintree’s Grand National meeting and there aren’t too many bets that appeal.

Plenty of guesswork is required as to how fit horses are on the Flat at this time of year and my approach is to tread carefully despite the potential rewards on offer at Musselburgh.

This time last year Declan Carroll hit the ground running with his turf horses on the Flat, winning five races last April at 17.24%, and the signs are his string are forward again. He had two 50/1 shots placed at Thirsk on Tuesday and his Teresa Grace won on the same card, so my head was turned by his sole entry EMIYN up at Musselburgh in the tote Summer World Pool Queen’s Cup.

This Aga Khan cast-off is from the family of Estimate and he developed into a consistent stayer once stepped up in trip last season, winning over 2m2f at Chester before an admirable effort dropped drastically in trip to 1m4f in the November Handicap at Doncaster where he was third.

No nonsense front-running tactics suit him well and there doesn’t look to be an awful lot of pace-pressure against him in this race, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he managed to establish a significant enough lead heading into the business end of the contest.

His form stacks up well and he looks dangerous getting weight from just about everything, while he’s completely untried over the 1m6f trip. Considering his form over 1m4f and staying trips it could suit him well, while odds of 12/1 look fair. He’s worth backing each-way.

The Verdict: Back EMIYN in Musselburgh feature