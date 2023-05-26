Our racing expert Ben Linfoot has tips for Goodwood, Haydock and York on a busy Saturday afternoon's horse racing in the UK.

Fort fancied for Chapple-Hyam

A welcome spell of warm weather and a dry forecast on Saturday means we’re looking at ground on the fast side around the country with several A-list tracks hosting quality racing. It’s a potent mix for Flat racing fans and there are plenty of bets to be had, starting at Haydock where the Betfred Silver Bowl Handicap throws up another great puzzle full of unexposed three-year-olds. Handling the likely ‘Good to Firm’ ground could be a key factor as lots of these are used to racing on much softer conditions and with that in mind DEFENCE OF FORT looks a bet at 7/1. This horse won an Ascot novice stakes by nearly five lengths on ground Timeform described as ‘Firm’ last July and it worked out quite well with the second and fourth winning four races between them subsequently. Unsurprisingly, Peter Chapple-Hyam stepped Defence Of Fort up in grade after that and he ran okay after being too keen in the Solario Stakes, before he struggled in the heavy ground in the Horris Hill. A non-runner at the Guineas meeting due to the soft going, he has got his conditions here and a mark of 88 from the bottom of the weights gives him a real chance, especially given his pedigree strongly suggests he’ll improve for stepping up to a mile. Chapple-Hyam is seven from 19 at 36.84% with his handicappers in 3yo-only races the last five years and though the Derby-winning handler is operating on a much smaller scale these days, his horses have been running well when getting to the track this year (4 wins from 10 runners since March). Given this horse’s best performance came on his debut and that he was presumably ready to roll at the Guineas meeting, first time out could be the time to catch him even in an admittedly competitive race. The Verdict: Back DEFENCE OF FORT in the Silver Bowl

King to complete Goodwood Conquest

Francesco Clemente looks likely to be a warm order in the Listed William Hill Festival Stakes at Goodwood and the unbeaten son of Dubawi looks an exciting prospect for the Gosdens. However, the four-year-old has clearly been difficult to train having raced just three times and the strong-travelling hold-up horse will likely be asked a new question off the bridle in the hottest race he has ever run in. He could be too good, but I’m prepared to have a go at him with a hard-fit horse who is likely to be well-positioned and that brings us to Charlie Appleby’s KING OF CONQUEST. This horse has just kept on improving since being gelded, proving himself on faster turf with an impressive handicap win in Bahrain in February before he landed the Howden Suffolk Stakes off 102 at the Guineas meeting. That's always a strongly-contested handicap and he did well to repel all challengers from the front end, seeing off The King’s Saga who finished with a flourish under Frankie Dettori. He’s versatile tactically but I’d expect him to be prominent here and if James Doyle gets to dictate the tempo, all the better. A well-balanced horse, I’d expect him to handle the track well – his full-brother King Vega was a winner here – and this rapid improver is too tempting an alternative to the fragile favourite. The Verdict: Back KING OF CONQUEST in 1.30 Goodwood

Singing Urban hymns at Goodwood

In the William Hill Harroways Handicap Charlie Johnston’s URBAN SPRAWL could get the run of things under Joe Fanning from stall three, and he’s taken to make all. The rest of the early pace is out wide and that could allow Fanning to dominate on a horse that looks primed and ready for Goodwood as you would expect from this yard. This son of Iffraaj improved at the back-end of his two-year-old career, making all for successes at Sandown and Ascot, both over seven furlongs, and he’s been in good form in two starts this spring. He was a tad too keen over a mile at Musselburgh on his reappearance but still ran well in second, while the soft ground looked to have gone against him over seven and a half at Chester last time when he wasn't beaten far in third. Dropping back to the bare seven on faster ground at Goodwood looks ideal, his low draw the icing on the cake at 12/1. The Verdict: Back URBAN SPRAWL in the 2.05 Goodwood

