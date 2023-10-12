Row in with Rosario in the Cornwallis

It’s a busy Friday with 10 races live on ITV4 headed by the Group 1 bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket (4.10) where Shuwari is expected to take all the beating.

The daughter of New Bay was set a tough task against Carla’s Way in the Rockfel and did well to get as close as she did in second the way it all panned out, but the experience on the Rowley Mile will have done her the world of good.

Arguably the form pick on that run anyway, improvement is expected now she tackles the mile trip and though well found in the market she could take a bit of beating.

I don’t want to take her on, but the opening Group 3 Cornwallis Stakes is a different matter as favourite Inquisitively won the Julia Graves Roses Stakes at York on fast summer ground and it’ll be different for him on Friday with plenty of rain forecast in the early hours.

His draw in stall one could be problematic, too, especially with the speedy Zoulu Chief likely to bag the rail from next door, and it wouldn’t surprise me if the action developed out wide if Heather Main’s horse goes hard from the front again.

With that in mind Roger Teal’s ROSARIO is worth a bet at 14/1 as he’s hugely unexposed and his third in the Flying Childers on just his second start looks to have been underestimated.

The general consensus seems to be that missing the break that day enabled him to pick up the pieces as Big Evs showed too much pace for his flailing rivals, but I thought Rosario showed good speed himself to keep tabs on the winner from an unpromising position.

The Doncaster race has been a good pointer to the Cornwallis in the past and I wouldn’t be shocked to see Rosario reverse the form with second home Flora Of Bermuda, who is the 5/1 second favourite here.

Teal has only trained eight two-year-old newcomers to win in his career and the others included Tip Two Win and Kenzai Warrior, two of his best horses, so Rosario has the potential to be above average.

In a race that rewards natural pace, this son of Harry Angel could have too many gears for a group of horses that are probably bred for a bit further as well, and at the prices he looks the one to be on.

The Verdict: Back ROSARIO in the Cornwallis