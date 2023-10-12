It's a bumper Friday of action and our racing expert Ben Linfoot delivers his verdict with four selections put up at Newmarket and York.
1pt win Rosario in 1.50 Newmarket at 14/1 (General)
1pt win Iron Lion in 2.40 York at 11/1 (bet365, 10/1 General)
1pt e.w. Laafi in 3.35 Newmarket at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4)
1pt win Orbaan in 3.50 York at 12/1 (General)
It’s a busy Friday with 10 races live on ITV4 headed by the Group 1 bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket (4.10) where Shuwari is expected to take all the beating.
The daughter of New Bay was set a tough task against Carla’s Way in the Rockfel and did well to get as close as she did in second the way it all panned out, but the experience on the Rowley Mile will have done her the world of good.
Arguably the form pick on that run anyway, improvement is expected now she tackles the mile trip and though well found in the market she could take a bit of beating.
I don’t want to take her on, but the opening Group 3 Cornwallis Stakes is a different matter as favourite Inquisitively won the Julia Graves Roses Stakes at York on fast summer ground and it’ll be different for him on Friday with plenty of rain forecast in the early hours.
His draw in stall one could be problematic, too, especially with the speedy Zoulu Chief likely to bag the rail from next door, and it wouldn’t surprise me if the action developed out wide if Heather Main’s horse goes hard from the front again.
With that in mind Roger Teal’s ROSARIO is worth a bet at 14/1 as he’s hugely unexposed and his third in the Flying Childers on just his second start looks to have been underestimated.
The general consensus seems to be that missing the break that day enabled him to pick up the pieces as Big Evs showed too much pace for his flailing rivals, but I thought Rosario showed good speed himself to keep tabs on the winner from an unpromising position.
The Doncaster race has been a good pointer to the Cornwallis in the past and I wouldn’t be shocked to see Rosario reverse the form with second home Flora Of Bermuda, who is the 5/1 second favourite here.
Teal has only trained eight two-year-old newcomers to win in his career and the others included Tip Two Win and Kenzai Warrior, two of his best horses, so Rosario has the potential to be above average.
In a race that rewards natural pace, this son of Harry Angel could have too many gears for a group of horses that are probably bred for a bit further as well, and at the prices he looks the one to be on.
The bet365 Old Rowley Cup could be at the mercy of John Gosden’s Humanity, who is 8lb well-in, but he too will have to prove himself on a different surface after his sudden improvement came on the Kempton polytrack.
He’s too short for me with that in mind and I’m drawn to one of the most unexposed horses in the field in LAAFI who looks an each-way bet at 25/1.
This horse looked a nice project for trainer William Haggas this time last year when he finished well to land the Golden Horn maiden at Nottingham, a race Derby winner Adayar won a few years ago, and Laafi turned up in a Derby trial first time up when fourth to Military Order at Lingfield.
Down the field in a Royal Ascot handicap after that, he was gelded and returned at Newbury last time out where I thought he ran a race full of promise in the Autumn Cup handicap won by Not So Sleepy.
In a muddling affair he was done for the lack of a gallop, but he stuck to his task well to ensure third from some seasoned handicappers in heavy conditions that could’ve exposed his rustiness in a more dramatic way.
I’m not surprised Haggas has dropped him in trip here, looking for a more suitable pace for him to chase, and it’s notable he’s running here rather than waiting for his 3lb lower mark to kick in.
In a field where plenty have shown their hand, Laafi has the potential to improve significantly on just his sixth career run – with the first-time cheekpieces another possible catalyst for improvement, too.
The closest I came to a first jumps bet of the season was Cyclop in the veterans’ chase at Chepstow, but I’ve only had one eye on the jumpers in the past few weeks so will watch with interest instead.
There are a few bets at York that appeal, though, and both are trained by David O’Meara, starting with IRON LION in the William Hill Finale Handicap over 1m6f at 2.40.
Again, plenty of rain is forecast at York and this will be no bother to Iron Lion who won a Doncaster novice in soft ground before his latest fourth there in a handicap at the Leger meeting.
Both of those runs came over 10 furlongs, but he won the novice because of his stamina and he was beaten in the handicap because he needs further, so this severe hike in trip looks right in his favour.
We know Roaring Lion can sire a stayer – Middle Earth, Saint George and Waltham are evidence of that – while Iron Lion’s dam was a stayer herself from a top-class staying family, so it’s reasonable to expect a good degree of improvement from Iron Lion now he tackles a proper trip.
Urban Outlook might be a tough nut to crack, but again, he’s shown his hand to some extent, while Iron Lion has his best cards still to play.
Later on the same card, stablemate ORBAAN can finally end a long losing run in the William Hill Autumn Mile Handicap.
He needs everything to drop right, but the handicapper has given him a massive chance dropping him back to a mark in the 80s and the last time that happened he capitalised in style.
Two starts ago he hinted at a revival when staying on well for a never-nearer fifth at this track over seven furlongs in first-time cheekpieces and then he was drawn on the wrong side in the Challenge Cup at Ascot after that.
He should get a smooth trip from a low draw here, with a good gallop looking likely, on ground he handles well, over a mile trip that looks ideal at this course.
O’Meara is a master with a headgear switch and he swaps the cheekpieces for a visor, too, so there’s plenty going for Orbaan who is trusted to find his mojo again.
Preview posted at 1540 BST on 12/10/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org