Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Friday ITV racing at Cheltenham

Donn a Christmas cracker at Cheltenham

There are some good punting races at Cheltenham on Friday and a few horses that showed up well at the November Meeting at this track last month are worth backing on day one of the now International-less and rebranded 'Christmas Meeting'.

First up the Catesby Estates Handicap Hurdle at 1.15 over 2m1f is a race with a nice shape to it as Nicky Henderson’s Doddiethegreat heads the market at 3/1 and he’s a horse I’m keen to have a go against.

He has seductive form figures of 1-1-1-1 and of course he could extend that sequence, but he’s clearly one that could be handled tenderly considering he had a 746-day break before his last run, due to a severed tendon, and he has never raced on soft ground.

Off a big weight he looks vulnerable to me and the Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls-trained horses, Williethebuilder and Panjari, have been well found in the market considering neither has big-field handicap form in their locker.

The one horse in the field that has a nice blend of big-field handicap form (and at this track) and an unexposed profile is Nigel Hawke’s DONNACHA and he’s well worth backing.

He ran a cracking race at Cheltenham’s November Meeting last time out when hurdling well and travelling nicely under David Noonan on the inside, with only the chucked in Impose Toi proving too strong for him up the hill.

I really liked how he knuckled down to pip Caithness for second after the last and while the official going was Good to Soft that day, Timeform recorded it as Soft, so for me he’s well proven in Friday’s likely conditions.

He’s clearly on the up after just four runs over hurdles and a 5lb rise might not stop him, especially as this looks likely to be run to suit with Panjari, Lebowski, Skytastic and Mr Mackay all possible pace enforcers.

His price looks a case of the old smaller stable against a bunch of bigger yards factor and that’s an angle that’s sometimes worth pursuing when they have plenty of other things going for them as well, as is the case here.

The Verdict: Back DONNACHA in the 1.15 Cheltenham