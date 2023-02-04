Our man has two each-way bets in the Dublin Racing Festival handicaps at Leopardstown on Sunday.
1pt e.w Global Equity in 1.10 Leopardstown at 25/1 (Bet365, 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6)
1pt e.w Farceur Du Large in 2.40 Leopardstown at 14/1 (Bet635, Hills, 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6)
The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle has found four Cheltenham Festival winners in the last three years and if Gordon Elliott’s Liberty Dance continues her improvement and wins this in good style she could be a player in the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle next month, too.
That’s possible and she’s the right favourite but there aren’t a bounty of seriously progressive ones like her in this which means experience and class could come to the fore.
With that in mind the 25/1 about Joseph O’Brien’s GLOBAL EQUITY is a price that seriously underestimates her chance and she’s well worth backing each-way at those odds with bet365, who are paying six places.
At a glance she has the look of an exposed mare, the eight-year-old having had 24 career starts including 15 over hurdles, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.
That’s because she spent last year over fences where she was disappointing, but since then she has returned to hurdles and looked better than ever, winning a Thurles handicap by eight lengths easily before she finished third at Limerick giving lumps of weight away.
Cheekpieces look essential to her and her four best career runs all came over hurdles with that headgear applied, while this 2m2f trip suits her very well, as well.
Indeed, two years ago she went down by a neck in this very race when the cheekpieces were first applied, splitting two subsequent Cheltenham Festival winners in Heaven Help Us and Telmesomethinggirl.
She has run to that sort of level on her two starts this campaign and her proven stamina over further could easily prove to be a vital asset at the business end of this race.
With J J Slevin back on board, she’s worth backing each-way at a big price.
Unless Mighty Potter fends off the Willie Mullins battalion in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase, or Honeysuckle bounces back to winning form in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle, it could be a Closutton clean sweep (again?) in the Grade 1s on Sunday.
The Bulmers Leopardstown Handicap Chase over 2m5f at 2.40 looks more wide-open and while Indigo Breeze is the sort of unexposed novice the markets really latch onto in this sort of race I’d be a bit worried about his jumping in this big field.
I want unexposed but I want more experienced and while that is a bit greedy Noel Meade’s FARCEUR DU LARGE is exactly the type of horse I’m after and he’s a nice each-way price at 14/1.
He got better with experience as a novice last year and won at Fairyhouse last January on his fourth go over fences, his best performance as a novice, though he must’ve hit a setback after that as he wasn’t seen out again until Galway at the end of October.
That was a nice return and he came on a tonne for it when winning with authority at Punchestown in November, the returning cheekpieces helping him put in a career-best performance under Bryan Cooper.
Up 6lb he finished eighth in the Paddy Power Chase over three miles here at Leopardstown at Christmas, but it didn’t look like a case of the handicapper catching up with him. He jumped well until his momentum was checked two out, after which he was forced wide, but he stayed on well again beaten just six lengths.
The 11th home Carefully Selected has already come out of that race and won the Thyestes and it's a race that always throws up loads of winners, like Grand National hero Minella Times in 2021 and Birchdale, last season, who was an eight-and-a-half length sixth in the Paddy Power before he dropped back in trip for this race and landed a gamble.
Farceur Du Large has a very similar profile and the icing on the cake could be the headgear switch to blinkers, given what the returning cheekpieces did for him at Punchestown.
Published at 1540 GMT on 04/02/23
