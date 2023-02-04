Our man has two each-way bets in the Dublin Racing Festival handicaps at Leopardstown on Sunday.

The Verdict tips: Sunday February 5 1pt e.w Global Equity in 1.10 Leopardstown at 25/1 (Bet365, 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt e.w Farceur Du Large in 2.40 Leopardstown at 14/1 (Bet635, Hills, 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Go Global in Leopardstown opener

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle has found four Cheltenham Festival winners in the last three years and if Gordon Elliott’s Liberty Dance continues her improvement and wins this in good style she could be a player in the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle next month, too. That’s possible and she’s the right favourite but there aren’t a bounty of seriously progressive ones like her in this which means experience and class could come to the fore. With that in mind the 25/1 about Joseph O’Brien’s GLOBAL EQUITY is a price that seriously underestimates her chance and she’s well worth backing each-way at those odds with bet365, who are paying six places. At a glance she has the look of an exposed mare, the eight-year-old having had 24 career starts including 15 over hurdles, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

That’s because she spent last year over fences where she was disappointing, but since then she has returned to hurdles and looked better than ever, winning a Thurles handicap by eight lengths easily before she finished third at Limerick giving lumps of weight away. Cheekpieces look essential to her and her four best career runs all came over hurdles with that headgear applied, while this 2m2f trip suits her very well, as well. Indeed, two years ago she went down by a neck in this very race when the cheekpieces were first applied, splitting two subsequent Cheltenham Festival winners in Heaven Help Us and Telmesomethinggirl. She has run to that sort of level on her two starts this campaign and her proven stamina over further could easily prove to be a vital asset at the business end of this race. With J J Slevin back on board, she’s worth backing each-way at a big price. The Verdict: Back GLOBAL EQUITY each-way in Sunday’s DRF opener

Have a Large bet in the Bulmers

Unless Mighty Potter fends off the Willie Mullins battalion in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase, or Honeysuckle bounces back to winning form in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle, it could be a Closutton clean sweep (again?) in the Grade 1s on Sunday. The Bulmers Leopardstown Handicap Chase over 2m5f at 2.40 looks more wide-open and while Indigo Breeze is the sort of unexposed novice the markets really latch onto in this sort of race I’d be a bit worried about his jumping in this big field. I want unexposed but I want more experienced and while that is a bit greedy Noel Meade’s FARCEUR DU LARGE is exactly the type of horse I’m after and he’s a nice each-way price at 14/1. He got better with experience as a novice last year and won at Fairyhouse last January on his fourth go over fences, his best performance as a novice, though he must’ve hit a setback after that as he wasn’t seen out again until Galway at the end of October.