Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Doncaster Saturday March 23

Vet the bet in the Lincoln

Cheveley Park Stud endured a rare blank Cheltenham last week given what they have become accustomed to over jumps, but they can strike on the first day of the Flat turf season at Doncaster with VETIVER in the William Hill Lincoln.

William Haggas landed a right touch for Cheveley Park in this very race in 2010 when Penitent landed the money after being backed into 3/1 favouritism and he was a four-year-old homebred by a sprinter in Kyllachy who had Group-class aspirations.

Andrew Balding’s filly Vetiver has a similar profile, as she too is a homebred by a sprinter in Twilight Son and she will also likely have Group races on her radar at some point this season given she’s already a Listed winner and Group 3-placed after just seven starts.

She showed she could cope with a bit of hustle and bustle when switching and coming through horses to win in soft ground at Carlisle last June for that Listed win, while her Group 3 place came at Doncaster in a seven-furlong race where she was outpaced by the classy Matilda Picotte before keeping on well.

Fifth in just her second handicap, off a mark of 98, in the Balmoral at Ascot on Champions Day after that, she did very well to hold her own in that race as a three-year-old filly and that gives hope that she can be competitive in the Lincoln off the same mark on Saturday.

It’s interesting Balding aims her here, as she could’ve gone black type hunting straight away and he’ll have had plenty of milers in the ratings band for this race, while his all-weather runners have been flying (his older horses 4yo+ are 12/44 at 27% on the A.W this year).

Vetiver goes well fresh, will like the conditions and looks set to be suited by the nature of a big-field handicap, and given she looks one of the few horses in the race that are lightly-raced with bigger ambitions she looks worth a bet at 14/1 or bigger.

The Verdict: Back VETIVER in the 3.35 Doncaster