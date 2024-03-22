Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Doncaster Saturday March 23

Our form expert has three selections for the opening day of the Flat turf season including in the William Hill Lincoln Handicap.
1pt e.w. Wildfell in 2.25 Doncaster at 18/1 (Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5, 16/1 General)
1pt win Sophia’s Starlight in 3.00 Doncaster at 11/1 (General)
1pt e.w. Vetiver in 3.35 Doncaster at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6)
Cheveley Park Stud endured a rare blank Cheltenham last week given what they have become accustomed to over jumps, but they can strike on the first day of the Flat turf season at Doncaster with VETIVER in the William Hill Lincoln.
William Haggas landed a right touch for Cheveley Park in this very race in 2010 when Penitent landed the money after being backed into 3/1 favouritism and he was a four-year-old homebred by a sprinter in Kyllachy who had Group-class aspirations.
Andrew Balding’s filly Vetiver has a similar profile, as she too is a homebred by a sprinter in Twilight Son and she will also likely have Group races on her radar at some point this season given she’s already a Listed winner and Group 3-placed after just seven starts.
She showed she could cope with a bit of hustle and bustle when switching and coming through horses to win in soft ground at Carlisle last June for that Listed win, while her Group 3 place came at Doncaster in a seven-furlong race where she was outpaced by the classy Matilda Picotte before keeping on well.
Fifth in just her second handicap, off a mark of 98, in the Balmoral at Ascot on Champions Day after that, she did very well to hold her own in that race as a three-year-old filly and that gives hope that she can be competitive in the Lincoln off the same mark on Saturday.
It’s interesting Balding aims her here, as she could’ve gone black type hunting straight away and he’ll have had plenty of milers in the ratings band for this race, while his all-weather runners have been flying (his older horses 4yo+ are 12/44 at 27% on the A.W this year).
Vetiver goes well fresh, will like the conditions and looks set to be suited by the nature of a big-field handicap, and given she looks one of the few horses in the race that are lightly-raced with bigger ambitions she looks worth a bet at 14/1 or bigger.
Earlier on Roger Fell & Sean Murray train the favourite in Harswell Duke for the William Hill Epic Boost Spring Mile Handicap as he looks to back up last year’s win in the same race from an 8lb lower mark.
He shaped well in his prep race at Newcastle and holds obvious claims, but it’s at the back of my mind that he might be taken on for the lead by something like He’s A Gentleman or Dirtyoldtown and a possible strong pace could set this up for the closers.
One of those could be Harswell Duke’s stablemate WILDFELL who looks to be underestimated at 18/1 considering the best of his handicap form over a mile.
A rapid improver for Peter Chapple-Hyam last season, he won four in a row, including over the course and distance, and then proved himself off his new mark of 82 with a superb effort in a 17-runner field at Glorious Goodwood.
That was in soft ground and he cruised through the race, looking the likely winner when he hit the front only for course specialist Novus to reel him in close to the winning line.
Fell and Murray have been running him on the all-weather this winter and he’s been going well, running on off slower gallops than ideal but shaping as if he’s in good heart.
His races at Newcastle, Chelmsford and Kempton have almost all turned into sprints, but he’ll be suited by a bigger field and stronger gallop back on turf and it’s a positive that we know he’s fit and well from his winter runs.
Finally, SOPHIA’S STARLIGHT could get the run of the race in the Listed William Hill Cammidge Trophy and she’s worth backing for the mini upset.
There is not much pace on in this at all and that looks against Baradar, Orazio and Montassib who are dominating the market along with Marshman, who might be found wanting in this ground over six.
Certainly, of the Nick Bradley-owned trio, Sophia’s Starlight is preferred at the prices, as she progressed so well throughout her three-year-old career, winning five times, including an excellent front-running effort in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon where she saw off Summerghand and Wobwobwob.
At Newmarket in October, her last run, she proved herself in soft conditions, running a narrow second to the 102-rated Funny Story when almost making all, so she’s likely better than her 95-rating and looks a threat in this getting weight from the geldings considering her prowess from the front.
Her fitness has to be taken on trust, but Grant Tuer’s horses have been going well and he has a good record with his horses after a break, registering a +£34.90 profit to a £1 level stake with his horses running after a break of 90+ days.
Preview posted at 1535 GMT on 22/03/24
