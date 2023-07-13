Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for day two of Boodles July Festival at Newmarket

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot had a 20/1 winner and 33/1 each-way third from two bets on day one - don't miss his advice for Friday's action at the July Festival.
2pts win Local Dynasty in 1.50 Newmarket at 6/1 (General)
1pt win Torcello in 3.00 Newmarket at 7/1 (General)
If they all stand their ground it’s a nice renewal of the Group 1 Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket on Friday, but there are doubts over the participation of the favourite, Via Sistina.
The Pretty Polly winner has improved a tonne for moving to George Boughey’s but she has improved over further and the drop back in trip might catch her out against some good-quality milers.
With Nashwa dropping back as well I’d be tempted to side with the promise of Remarquee, Ralph Beckett’s filly running a blinder on just her fourth start when second to Tahiyra in the Coronation Stakes.
Running in her new Wathnan Racing silks made famous by the Gold Cup win of Courage Mon Ami, she could make the most of her 9lb weight-for-age allowance against the market leaders. However, with a hefty Rule 4 a strong possibility, the feature is left alone.
For a bet we only have to wait until the opener, the 6 Horse Challenge At bet365 Handicap over 10 furlongs, as the market looks to have the two Godolphin horses the wrong way around.
Tagabawa is the favourite, but stablemate LOCAL DYNASTY has even more alluring claims following a terrific run in defeat at Royal Ascot when the Charlie Appleby yard wasn’t firing on all cylinders.
Local Dynasty was one of the few bright spots, running a career-best in third in the Golden Gates Stakes despite delivering his challenge from an unpromising position after being shuffled back early.
William Buick gently manoeuvred his way around the home turn before asking his mount for a full effort and Local Dynasty found loads for pressure, running into third off top weight after six weeks off.
The Great Voltigeur entry could easily be working his way to Group company, just like last year’s winning stablemate New London was, and I’d only take positives from that Royal Ascot run.
Unlike in mid-June, the Appleby yard is flying again now and Local Dynasty is expected to be much sharper here. He won on his debut at this track last August and at 6/1 he rates a good bet to win on the July Course once more under James Doyle.
The other bet I like on the card is Shaun Lycett’s TORCELLO in the bet365 Trophy over 1m6f at 3.00.
I was on this horse 68 days ago in a valuable handicap on the Rowley Mile and he ran an absolute belter, almost making all only to be reeled in late in the piece by HMS President and Adjuvant, who he dead-heated with for second in a tight finish.
Torcello only went up 2lb for that but the minimal hike was lenient as the form is red hot. HMS President ran a cracker in second at Royal Ascot, Adjuvant returned to Newmarket and won, while there were wins for the fourth, sixth, eighth and 11th, as well.
Lycett has held Torcello back and given him a two-month break, and while the ground is very different now to the soft he encountered that day, he is pretty versatile on that score. Having said that, the more rain the better on Friday morning, even if it just takes the sting out of it.
Crucially he loves Newmarket – he has a win to his name on the July Course as well - and this small nine-runner field should play to his strengths, especially as it looks like he might be allowed to dominate from the front under Saffie Osborne.
The Verdict: Back TORCELLO in the 3.00 Newmarket
