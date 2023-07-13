Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for day two of Boodles July Festival at Newmarket

Local hero in Newmarket opener

If they all stand their ground it’s a nice renewal of the Group 1 Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket on Friday, but there are doubts over the participation of the favourite, Via Sistina.

The Pretty Polly winner has improved a tonne for moving to George Boughey’s but she has improved over further and the drop back in trip might catch her out against some good-quality milers.

With Nashwa dropping back as well I’d be tempted to side with the promise of Remarquee, Ralph Beckett’s filly running a blinder on just her fourth start when second to Tahiyra in the Coronation Stakes.

Running in her new Wathnan Racing silks made famous by the Gold Cup win of Courage Mon Ami, she could make the most of her 9lb weight-for-age allowance against the market leaders. However, with a hefty Rule 4 a strong possibility, the feature is left alone.

For a bet we only have to wait until the opener, the 6 Horse Challenge At bet365 Handicap over 10 furlongs, as the market looks to have the two Godolphin horses the wrong way around.

Tagabawa is the favourite, but stablemate LOCAL DYNASTY has even more alluring claims following a terrific run in defeat at Royal Ascot when the Charlie Appleby yard wasn’t firing on all cylinders.

Local Dynasty was one of the few bright spots, running a career-best in third in the Golden Gates Stakes despite delivering his challenge from an unpromising position after being shuffled back early.

William Buick gently manoeuvred his way around the home turn before asking his mount for a full effort and Local Dynasty found loads for pressure, running into third off top weight after six weeks off.

The Great Voltigeur entry could easily be working his way to Group company, just like last year’s winning stablemate New London was, and I’d only take positives from that Royal Ascot run.

Unlike in mid-June, the Appleby yard is flying again now and Local Dynasty is expected to be much sharper here. He won on his debut at this track last August and at 6/1 he rates a good bet to win on the July Course once more under James Doyle.

The Verdict: Back LOCAL DYNASTY in 1.50 Newmarket