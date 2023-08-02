Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for day three Qatar Goodwood Festival

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot has two selections for day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival including a horse who should love the ground.

Taking a Voyage in Goodwood opener

A small field of six are set to line up for the feature Group 1 Nassau Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Thursday but it’s an interesting renewal thanks to the presence of three-time top-level winner Blue Rose Cen from France. Christopher Head’s filly was impressive when streaking clear to win by five lengths in the Prix Marcel Boussac at two but she has improved significantly at three, winning two Classics in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches and the Prix de Diane. Aidan O’Brien’s Never Ending Story was beaten by her on both occasions and she offers an interesting form line to Nashwa, who hammered the Ballydoyle filly in the Falmouth Stakes, but taking such a literal view would be dangerous given the ground discrepancies. And conditions looks a key factor here, with Wednesday’s rain tipping the balance firmly in the favour of Blue Rose Cen, who could be really tough to beat in receipt of 8lb from the older horses. I’m in no rush to take her on at around 11/10.

Before the feature race the opening Coral Kincsem Handicap looks the best contest for a bet with Ralph Beckett’s BALTIC VOYAGE appealing from an each-way perspective at 18/1 getting extra places (shop around if possible - Hills and Betway are going six, several go five). The absolute key to this horse is the soft ground, as he improved a bundle for encountering such conditions at Ripon last time where he pulled away from some experienced course specialists in taking fashion despite being a bit keen early doors. A 6lb rise for that victory was perfectly understandable and it enables him to climb in grade where he looks dangerous from the bottom half of the weights on his preferred ground. He’ll stay further in time and has already raced over 1m4f twice, but 10 furlongs looks ideal for him at this stage, especially after the rain, and Hollie Doyle can pick her path nicely from stall 12, wherever the jockeys go in the day-three opener. Likely favourite Perfuse could be tough to beat, but Beckett’s son of Frankel looks the most appealing each-way bet against him and is worth backing at any price 16/1 and upwards. The Verdict: Back BALTIC VOYAGE each-way in the 1.50 Goodwood

Get on your Metal in mile handicap