It's day two of the Chester May Festival and our man has two bets at nice prices on the Roodee on Thursday.
1pt win Lone Eagle in 3.15 Chester at 18/1 (General)
1pt win Stately Home in the 3.45 Chester at 12/1 (General)
Day two of Chester and the Group 3 tote.co.uk Bet £5 Get £20 Ormonde Stakes looks a good race to have a bet in with the ever-popular Hamish heading the market for William Haggas.
He won this race last year and after Wednesday’s rain he has got his ground again, but I felt he got away with being fresh and keen in this race 12 months ago and he might not be so lucky this time.
Changingoftheguard and Old Harrovian have been backed against him and they look the obvious threats, but I can’t help but feel LONE EAGLE is the forgotten horse at a massive price.
We saw Hurricane Lane bounce back at Newmarket last week and Lone Eagle’s best form ties in with that horse as he chased him home in the Irish Derby in 2021, his career high.
Like Hurricane Lane, he struggled at four, a fractured fetlock at the end of his three-year-old career to blame for his demise, but I felt there were plenty of positives in his comeback run at Newbury for new trainer Ralph Beckett last time.
That looked a fact-finding mission as Frankie Dettori rode him positively from the outset in first-time blinkers and, although he was swamped by the majority over two furlongs out, he didn’t fall away and plugged on to be beaten just over six lengths.
When he won the Cocked Hat Stakes at three he came on significantly for his first outing of the season at Goodwood and if he makes the same sort of improvement here he has a winning chance.
Whether he can reach the heights of his best form at three remains to be seen, but that debut outing for Beckett was more encouraging than the market believes for my money and the Kimpton handler has a tidy record with new recruits second time out (22/125 17.6%).
Rossa Ryan rides instead of the same stable’s Max Vega and Lone Eagle loves a bit of testing ground, so given the obvious risks (he simply might not be capable at this level anymore) he’s a win only bet at 18/1.
I struggled to find an angle in the early handicaps on the card with Lihou looking a strong favourite from a favourable draw in the opener and ditto Vetiver in the second race.
The TMT Group Handicap over the extended 10 furlongs at 3.45 looks more wide open and I like the look of Shaun Lycett’s STATELY HOME at 12/1.
This consistent grey six-year-old son of Clodovil is quite lightly-raced on turf for his age having had just 13 starts on grass, but he has proven himself on soft ground and this looks the perfect track for him at this trip.
His half-sister Coul Queen was a Chester winner and if he’s going to stay 10 furlongs it’s going to be at a speed track under favourable conditions.
Last April he won well at Pontefract over a mile on soft ground on his fourth run of the year after running on the all-weather and this is his fourth run of 2023.
On his last run, his first run of the year on turf at Newbury, he was trying 10 furlongs for the first time and he shaped well, travelling sweetly deep into the contest before he weakened into fifth late on.
That run should’ve brought him on sufficiently and this set up looks lovely for him as Joe Fanning can slot into a prominent position early doors from stall two.
Lycett and Fanning almost combined to great effect with Torcello at Newmarket on Sunday and they look to have another horse primed for a bold run here.
Preview posted at 1550 BST on 10/02/2023
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org