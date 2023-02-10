Eagle to soar in the Ormonde

Day two of Chester and the Group 3 tote.co.uk Bet £5 Get £20 Ormonde Stakes looks a good race to have a bet in with the ever-popular Hamish heading the market for William Haggas.

He won this race last year and after Wednesday’s rain he has got his ground again, but I felt he got away with being fresh and keen in this race 12 months ago and he might not be so lucky this time.

Changingoftheguard and Old Harrovian have been backed against him and they look the obvious threats, but I can’t help but feel LONE EAGLE is the forgotten horse at a massive price.

We saw Hurricane Lane bounce back at Newmarket last week and Lone Eagle’s best form ties in with that horse as he chased him home in the Irish Derby in 2021, his career high.

Like Hurricane Lane, he struggled at four, a fractured fetlock at the end of his three-year-old career to blame for his demise, but I felt there were plenty of positives in his comeback run at Newbury for new trainer Ralph Beckett last time.

That looked a fact-finding mission as Frankie Dettori rode him positively from the outset in first-time blinkers and, although he was swamped by the majority over two furlongs out, he didn’t fall away and plugged on to be beaten just over six lengths.

When he won the Cocked Hat Stakes at three he came on significantly for his first outing of the season at Goodwood and if he makes the same sort of improvement here he has a winning chance.

Whether he can reach the heights of his best form at three remains to be seen, but that debut outing for Beckett was more encouraging than the market believes for my money and the Kimpton handler has a tidy record with new recruits second time out (22/125 17.6%).

Rossa Ryan rides instead of the same stable’s Max Vega and Lone Eagle loves a bit of testing ground, so given the obvious risks (he simply might not be capable at this level anymore) he’s a win only bet at 18/1.

The Verdict: Back LONE EAGLE in the Ormonde Stakes