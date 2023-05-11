It's day three of the Chester May Festival and our man has three selections on the Roodee on Friday including in the Chester Cup.

The Verdict tips: Friday May 12 1pt win Al Rufaa in 1.30 Chester at 16/1 (General) 1pt win Foxes Tales in 2.40 Chester at 9/2 (General) 1pt win Emiyn in 3.15 Chester at 11/1 (Hills, BetVictor)

Back catch-me-if-you-can horse in the Cup

EMIYN could get the run of things up front in the tote Chester Cup on Friday and he’s taken to make all from stall one under Harrison Shaw. Declan Carroll’s horse is a game front-runner who loves Chester and pace pressure looks minimal with old rival Call My Bluff, drawn next door in two, and top-weight Rajinsky the two most likely to keep him company. The six-year-old loves cut in the ground and he made all to beat Call My Bluff over the course and distance last September, a race in which he grabbed the initiative early from stall 16. Early speed is one of this horse’s assets which is one of the factors as to why he excels at Chester, and from the plum draw he could quickly assert in this under Shaw. He ran well at Musselburgh over 1m6f on his seasonal reappearance, front-running and just falling out of the places near the line, while his subsequent Thirsk flop is excused over an inadequate trip. Carroll used Thirsk as a stepping-stone to Chester for this horse this time last year when he was a close-up fourth in the consolation race on faster than ideal conditions, so I expect to see a different horse back on the Roodee. There doesn’t look to be anything obviously well handicapped in here, so position and track craft could be as important as anything and that might count against shortlisted off-the-pace threats Metier and Tritonic, who should love conditions. The Verdict: Back EMIYN in the Chester Cup

Foxes on Point in the Huxley

The Group 2 Huxley Stakes is a fascinating race with Aidan O’Brien’s Point Lonsdale taking part in his bid to reinvent himself as a four-year-old. His Alleged Stakes win at the Curragh was a lovely platform to work from and it has been franked by the runner-up, Visualisation, but he did his best work at the finish and I do wonder if Chester might be a bit nippy for him. William Haggas’ Mujtaba is second best in the market, but he needed a couple of runs under his belt last year and with all this in mind FOXES TALES looks the bet for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy. His optimum scenario looks to be 10 furlongs with cut in the ground; he beat Visualisation himself, easily, in a Royal Ascot handicap under such conditions at three, while he won the Group 3 Rose Of Lancaster over 10 furlongs on soft at Haydock later the same season, as well. Last year he was disappointing, but crucially being gelded looks to have turned his fortunes around, as he put in his most impressive performance since he was three with a comfortable victory in the Listed Magnolia Stakes at Kempton last month. The form looks good, as the second Rogue Millennium, who was receiving 5lb and was beaten three lengths, came out and ran a close-up third in a Group 3 at Longchamp after that. Foxes Tales ran away from him at Kempton like a thriving horse and he looks in a good spot to have a real crack at the O’Brien juggernaut. The Verdict: Back FOXES TALES in the Huxley Stakes

