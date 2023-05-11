It's day three of the Chester May Festival and our man has three selections on the Roodee on Friday including in the Chester Cup.
EMIYN could get the run of things up front in the tote Chester Cup on Friday and he’s taken to make all from stall one under Harrison Shaw.
Declan Carroll’s horse is a game front-runner who loves Chester and pace pressure looks minimal with old rival Call My Bluff, drawn next door in two, and top-weight Rajinsky the two most likely to keep him company.
The six-year-old loves cut in the ground and he made all to beat Call My Bluff over the course and distance last September, a race in which he grabbed the initiative early from stall 16.
Early speed is one of this horse’s assets which is one of the factors as to why he excels at Chester, and from the plum draw he could quickly assert in this under Shaw.
He ran well at Musselburgh over 1m6f on his seasonal reappearance, front-running and just falling out of the places near the line, while his subsequent Thirsk flop is excused over an inadequate trip.
Carroll used Thirsk as a stepping-stone to Chester for this horse this time last year when he was a close-up fourth in the consolation race on faster than ideal conditions, so I expect to see a different horse back on the Roodee.
There doesn’t look to be anything obviously well handicapped in here, so position and track craft could be as important as anything and that might count against shortlisted off-the-pace threats Metier and Tritonic, who should love conditions.
The Group 2 Huxley Stakes is a fascinating race with Aidan O’Brien’s Point Lonsdale taking part in his bid to reinvent himself as a four-year-old.
His Alleged Stakes win at the Curragh was a lovely platform to work from and it has been franked by the runner-up, Visualisation, but he did his best work at the finish and I do wonder if Chester might be a bit nippy for him.
William Haggas’ Mujtaba is second best in the market, but he needed a couple of runs under his belt last year and with all this in mind FOXES TALES looks the bet for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy.
His optimum scenario looks to be 10 furlongs with cut in the ground; he beat Visualisation himself, easily, in a Royal Ascot handicap under such conditions at three, while he won the Group 3 Rose Of Lancaster over 10 furlongs on soft at Haydock later the same season, as well.
Last year he was disappointing, but crucially being gelded looks to have turned his fortunes around, as he put in his most impressive performance since he was three with a comfortable victory in the Listed Magnolia Stakes at Kempton last month.
The form looks good, as the second Rogue Millennium, who was receiving 5lb and was beaten three lengths, came out and ran a close-up third in a Group 3 at Longchamp after that.
Foxes Tales ran away from him at Kempton like a thriving horse and he looks in a good spot to have a real crack at the O’Brien juggernaut.
Finally, at 16/1 I can’t resist rolling the dice with AL RUFAA in the opening CAA Stellar Earl Grosvenor Handicap.
This horse was disappointing on his stable debut for Charlie Fellowes at Newmarket, there is no dressing that up, but he ran like he needed it after 206 days off and he should come on plenty for it here.
He almost won at Sandown second time back in 2021 after running poorly on his comeback after 336 days off, so that’s encouraging, and he has at least dropped to a mark of 93 for this assignment.
A winner off 97 and second off 100, he’s well treated on his best form and Fellowes will have worked back from Chester for local owner Paul Wildes, who has had plenty of winners around this track including with old favourite Sir Maximilian.
He won on soft ground at York as a youngster, so conditions should be fine, and from a plum draw in stall two he’s taken to outrun his odds in a big way under Rossa Ryan.
