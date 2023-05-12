Our top tipster has three bets at Ascot on Saturday afternoon including two against the field in a fascinating Victoria Cup.
1pt win One Morning in 2.05 Ascot at 10/1 (General)
2pts win Totally Charming in 2.40 Ascot at 7/1 (General)
1pt win Call Me Ginger in 2.40 Ascot at 33/1 (General)
The draw isn’t something to be obsessed about in Flat racing, generally speaking, but Chester is an exception and so is Ascot where the straight course often throws up a bias for one side or the other depending on the time of year.
Testing ground throws another factor into the mix but there is no getting away from the high numbers that are drawn towards the stands’ side being favoured in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Victoria Cup in recent years and we’re not just talking about a small sample of winners.
One winner has come from a single-figure draw in the last decade (since 2013) and that was stall nine, while the best performing low draw in that timeframe in terms of Percentage of Rivals Beaten (PRB) is stall four, with a PRB figure of 52.57%.
Compare that to the middle to stands’ side, where in stalls 11 to 27 a total of 12 of the 17 stalls have beaten that PRB figure – and six of them with a PRB of over 62% - and you get a good picture of how dominant the high numbers have been in this race.
That’s not to say a low number can’t win, the slightly smaller field and testing ground may well help the far side this year, but as we’re dealing with small edges in a big-field handicap the call has got to be to concentrate on the middle-to-high drawn horses.
George Boughey has one of the favourites in Baradar here after his eye-catching run in the Lincoln, but he’s drawn in stall seven and I’d much rather back his also-fancied stablemate TOTALLY CHARMING from stall 13.
He has been backed into 7/1 on Friday but he could go off much shorter still as he has outstanding claims under 3lb claimer Billy Loughnane.
The five-year-old is a rapid improver who could be a Group horse in the making and there have been several signposts pointing towards a race of this nature since he started to progress for Boughey this time last year:
1.) He has won two big-field handicaps of 15 runners at Epsom and Doncaster.
2.) He ran well in the 29-runner Royal Hunt Cup at this track when travelling well before finishing ninth last June – suggesting he’ll be perfect for seven furlongs here.
3.) He won in heavy ground at Doncaster, proving himself in testing ground which will be crucial on Saturday.
4.) He proved his well-being in the Irish Lincoln 49 days ago when he hit the front too soon, again hinting that seven furlongs is his bag.
The English handicapper has him 3lb lower than that Irish mark, too, so there is loads in this horse’s favour and he’s the main bet with stakes doubled.
There is one other horse at a price that looks tailor made for this test and with the 33/1 generally available I want CALL ME GINGER on side as a saver.
Remarkably he has tried seven furlongs just once in his career, from 42 starts, but he’s a half-brother to Tommy G who won over seven furlongs and further on several occasions and it really could be the making of him.
By Orientor, it’s no surprise he’s a winner on soft ground and he won at this track last July when coming from last to first under Saturday’s jockey Amie Waugh, who gets on well with him.
Drawn in 15, he’ll come from off the pace on the stands’ side for the same connections who won the 2011 renewal with Hawkeyethenoo.
Other than the Victoria Cup it looks a quiet Saturday with the Classic trials not really appealing on the Lingfield all-weather, while the Swinton Hurdle at Haydock isn’t on the radar at this time of year.
There is another bet at Ascot that appeals, though, and that’s ONE MORNING in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro EBF Fillies’ Handicap at 10/1.
Michael Bell’s filly is beautifully bred being a half-sister to Guineas third Gan Amhras by Gleneagles, and plenty of her family, including her dam, went on soft ground.
She’s also bred for more of a trip, so the emphasis on stamina over a testing mile at Ascot on Saturday really should play to her strengths and she has some good form in the book.
At Newbury on debut she beat the now 85-rated Spanish and the 102-rated Pink Carnation, while in a trappy race off a slow pace I’m convinced she bumped into two smart sorts in Laurel (a 112-rated filly who landed a Listed race easily last month) and Pure Dignity at Kempton last September.
Off a mark of 82 and with Chester Cup-winning jockey Saffie Osborne, who rides the straight track at Ascot so well, in the saddle, double-figure prices look worth snapping up.
Preview posted at 1525 BST on 12/05/23
