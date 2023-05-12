"A stiff 7f on soft ground is going to be absolutely ideal for him" | Victoria Cup preview and tips

Totally devoted to Boughey Cup hopeful

The draw isn’t something to be obsessed about in Flat racing, generally speaking, but Chester is an exception and so is Ascot where the straight course often throws up a bias for one side or the other depending on the time of year.

Testing ground throws another factor into the mix but there is no getting away from the high numbers that are drawn towards the stands’ side being favoured in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Victoria Cup in recent years and we’re not just talking about a small sample of winners.

One winner has come from a single-figure draw in the last decade (since 2013) and that was stall nine, while the best performing low draw in that timeframe in terms of Percentage of Rivals Beaten (PRB) is stall four, with a PRB figure of 52.57%.

Compare that to the middle to stands’ side, where in stalls 11 to 27 a total of 12 of the 17 stalls have beaten that PRB figure – and six of them with a PRB of over 62% - and you get a good picture of how dominant the high numbers have been in this race.

That’s not to say a low number can’t win, the slightly smaller field and testing ground may well help the far side this year, but as we’re dealing with small edges in a big-field handicap the call has got to be to concentrate on the middle-to-high drawn horses.

George Boughey has one of the favourites in Baradar here after his eye-catching run in the Lincoln, but he’s drawn in stall seven and I’d much rather back his also-fancied stablemate TOTALLY CHARMING from stall 13.

He has been backed into 7/1 on Friday but he could go off much shorter still as he has outstanding claims under 3lb claimer Billy Loughnane.