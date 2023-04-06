Our man has three selections for All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle on Good Friday with Richard Hannon fancied to be among the winners.
1pt win Oviedo in 1.15 Newcastle at 11/1 (Sky Bet)
1pt win Base Note in 3.00 Newcastle at 8/1 (General)
1pt win Mums Tipple in 4.45 Newcastle at 9/1 (Ladbrokes)
All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle dominates Good Friday’s racing and one of the best races is saved until last as 11 go to post in the BetUK All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes at 4.45.
Annaf looks the right favourite here for Mick Appleby, as he’s an improved performer with arguably the best form in the book and he’s been saved fresh for this following a couple of months off which looks to his advantage.
His best form is at Lingfield, though, and he’s been beaten on his last couple of goes at Newcastle, while his hold-up style isn’t sure to be seen to best effect in this with no obvious trailblazers in the line-up.
He might well be good enough to overcome all that, but he looks skinny enough to me at 100/30 and preference is for Richard Hannon’s MUMS TIPPLE at 9/1.
The six-year-old has developed into a really good all-weather horse and his last two wins at Wolverhampton and Chelmsford, in his last three starts, have been two of the best performances of his career (betting without that astonishing York win second time up).
His Chelmsford win got a boost when fourth home River Pride won at Wolverhampton the other day and, while that was over seven, this horse is just as good at six furlongs and Newcastle’s six promises to suit.
Two from two on the Wolverhampton Tapeta, his good form on straight turf tracks like Ascot and Doncaster make me feel Newcastle will be ideal for him and he should be positioned ideally in this in a prominent position.
With very little to find on official ratings and the promise of more to come on this surface, he rates a fair bet at 9/1 in a fascinating conclusion to the day’s events.
Earlier on the card Simon & Ed Crisford’s BASE NOTE should appreciate the drop to 10 furlongs in the BetUK All-Weather Easter Classic.
The four-year-old has a bit to find on official ratings here, but he hasn’t been seen to best effect off ordinary gallops over 1m4f this winter and he could explode onto the scene back at 1m2f.
His best performance came at Lingfield on January 11 where he showed an astonishing burst of speed to go from near-last to first in the final furlong and that suggests he is equipped with the necessary tools to thrive at 10 furlongs.
He is yet to run at Newcastle but goes very well on the Wolverhampton Tapeta, so this track should suit, and he shouldn’t find any trouble in-running (like he did last time) in a six-runner field around here.
The other bet I like on the card comes in the opening Listed talkSPORT Burradon Stakes, even though it’s a wild heat with any number of likely improvers in the field.
Still, first time up might well be the time to catch OVIEDO and the available 11/1 has reeled me in.
This horse burst onto the scene with a very impressive debut victory at Doncaster last July, while he improved on that effort despite finding trouble in-running when a staying-on third to subsequent Dewhurst winner Chaldean in the Acomb Stakes at York after that.
That form gives him a winning chance here and though his form dipped on his last two starts at two there were excuses – he got too worked up ahead of a valuable sales race in Ireland, while the ground was heavy on his final start at Newbury.
Trainer Ed Bethell is five from 15 at 33.33% with his Newcastle runners this year and Lope De Vega progeny have a good record at this track, too, so Oviedo looks a very interesting contender on his all-weather debut in a field packed with promising types.
