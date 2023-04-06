Having a Tipple in the finale

All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle dominates Good Friday’s racing and one of the best races is saved until last as 11 go to post in the BetUK All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes at 4.45.

Annaf looks the right favourite here for Mick Appleby, as he’s an improved performer with arguably the best form in the book and he’s been saved fresh for this following a couple of months off which looks to his advantage.

His best form is at Lingfield, though, and he’s been beaten on his last couple of goes at Newcastle, while his hold-up style isn’t sure to be seen to best effect in this with no obvious trailblazers in the line-up.

He might well be good enough to overcome all that, but he looks skinny enough to me at 100/30 and preference is for Richard Hannon’s MUMS TIPPLE at 9/1.

The six-year-old has developed into a really good all-weather horse and his last two wins at Wolverhampton and Chelmsford, in his last three starts, have been two of the best performances of his career (betting without that astonishing York win second time up).

His Chelmsford win got a boost when fourth home River Pride won at Wolverhampton the other day and, while that was over seven, this horse is just as good at six furlongs and Newcastle’s six promises to suit.

Two from two on the Wolverhampton Tapeta, his good form on straight turf tracks like Ascot and Doncaster make me feel Newcastle will be ideal for him and he should be positioned ideally in this in a prominent position.

With very little to find on official ratings and the promise of more to come on this surface, he rates a fair bet at 9/1 in a fascinating conclusion to the day’s events.

The Verdict: Backs MUMS TIPPLE in the 4.45 Newcastle