Our man has three selections for day two of the Randox Grand National meeting with Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson fancied to strike.
1pt win Complete Unknown in the 1.45 Aintree at 6/1 (bet365, SpreadEx)
1pt win No Ordinary Joe in the 2.20 Aintree at 10/1 (General)
1pt win Blueking D’Oroux in 5.15 Aintree at 12/1 (General)
It was an average start to the Randox Grand National meeting for Paul Nicholls with Stage Star disappointing and Bravemansgame prevented from running, but he could have a very good day at Aintree on Friday.
Pic D’Orhy and Hitman form a formidable team in the feature Marsh Chase at 3.30 but the Ditcheat maestro might already be on the Grade 1 roll of honour before then as COMPLETE UNKNOWN can land the opening Air Charter Service Mildmay Novices’ Chase.
Gerri Colombe and Bronn bring the Cheltenham Brown Advisory form to the table, with stamina looking a real strength for the both of them, but with the ground not looking quite as soft as anticipated after the first race on Thursday I do wonder if they could be susceptible to a horse with gears in this.
Complete Unknown can be that horse, as he has the pace for 2m4f as he showed in style at Kempton last time when absolutely bolting up by 16 lengths in a handicap chase from a perch of 142.
He was giving weight to some seasoned handicappers in that race, just his third chasing start, jumping like an old hand and cruising away to win in the style of a horse destined for greater things.
It’s no wonder Nicholls has pitched him into Grade 1 company after that and while he has to reverse Warwick form with Galia Des Liteaux off worse terms, that was just his second chasing start and the ground was heavy that day, conditions the Dan Skelton-trained mare probably needs.
Even with a few more showers about it looks likely the Mildmay course will retain a portion of ‘Good’ in the description and that, as well as his increased experience, can help Complete Unknown defeat his Warwick conqueror and the Cheltenham pair.
I’m hoping Nicholls can bookend the card with winners as BLUEKING D’OROUX looks a right bet at 12/1 in the closing Abersoch Land And Sea Handicap Hurdle for conditionals and amateurs.
Nicholls teamed up with Angus Cheleda to win this race last year with Hacker Des Places and the pair are bidding to follow up with a four-year-old who looked a different beast following wind surgery at Ascot 12 days ago.
That was only a juvenile handicap hurdle but he travelled smoothly throughout and he ran through the line to score by two lengths, belying his starting price of 50/1.
Earlier in the season he was sent off at 6/4 for a Cheltenham Grade 2, so he was clearly highly thought of on his arrival from France even though he ended up disappointing in that race and at Taunton at Christmas.
Given time and the wind operation he looks to be the prospect connections hoped he would be now and this looks a great bit of placing against his elders.
He gets 8lb on the weight-for-age scale and that has proven a nice concession in this race with Cockney Sparrow (2013) and Chief Justice (2019) taking advantage of it from just 11 four-year-old representatives in this race since its inception.
In contrast to Nicholls, Nicky Henderson had a super start to the meeting thanks to Shishkin and Constitution Hill and his NO ORDINARY JOE looks an ideal type for the William Hill Handicap Hurdle at 2.20.
Henderson has won this race three times in the last nine years and No Ordinary Joe is hugely unexposed over the 2m4f trip, winning over it twice in novice events before he was a superb second in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham last time on just his third go at the distance.
He travelled through that race like an Aintree horse, looking the likely winner as he hit the front going well (trading at 1.3 in-running on Betfair) before owner-mate Iroko outstayed him up the hill.
It was a big effort with this race in mind and though he has gone up 4lb that wasn’t a bad result for a horse who looks a potential graded performer.
There’s no doubt that he looks better over this intermediate trip but his two mile hurdling form was good – he had the County Hurdle winner Faivoir back in fourth when battling to victory over two miles at Kempton at Christmas – and that natural pace will be a real asset at this track.
He had the option of the conditionals race over two miles at this meeting, but Henderson has plumped for a race he knows how to win with Nico de Boinville back in the saddle and there are too many hints to ignore at double-figure prices.
Preview posted at 1645 BST on 13/04/23
