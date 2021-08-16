Ben Linfoot got the Festival fear after watching My Drogo's SSS mishap on a low-key start to the November Meeting at Cheltenham on Friday.

Britain’s great hope on his knees The SSS Super Alloys Novices’ Chase. Britain’s pre-eminent novice chaser. Sent off 4/9 in a field of two. One sole Irish-trained rival. Tanking along with two to go. All was going well at that point for My Drogo, but then the drama. He knuckled on landing after the second last, slipped and threw Harry Skelton out of the side door. This was more FFS than SSS. On the back of a 23-5 hammering at the hands of Ireland at the Cheltenham Festival, it feels like little can go right for Britain’s big guns at the home of jumps racing right now. And then, as if to emphasise the point, Rachael Blackmore performed a miracle sit on Gin On Lime following the mare’s independent mistake a millisecond after My Drogo hit the deck. To a great roar from a small pocket of the crowd, the mare was beginning to get up, literally. Once back on all fours, she clambered over the last and trotted home. This was hardly another example of Henry de Bromhead’s new-found domination, but it felt like it and you’d forgive Dan Skelton for being down on his luck. He took it well to be fair. Hands in pockets, a shrug of the shoulders. ‘That’s racing.’ The horse is fine and lives to fight another day. The positives were he had jumped well up to that point, bar a slight mistake down the back where he didn’t pick up his trailing legs. But a fall on his first go is far from ideal for the shortest-priced British-trained horse in all of the ante-post novice chase markets for the Festival. Hopefully he’ll bounce back from this. Gin On Lime might’ve climbed off the canvas during the race, but now My Drogo has to do the same on his next start. He would’ve won on Friday barring the mishap, but his confidence is dented now – and that’s replicated amongst British racing fans with thoughts already turning to another drubbing in March.

😲 Drama at Cheltenham!



In a two-runner race, My Drogo falls two out and Gin On Lime is on her knees, only to get back up under @rachaelblackmor and take victory!pic.twitter.com/KddTzyqWDg — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) November 12, 2021

Byrnes Blazing a trail with Khal It was Ireland 2-0 Britain in the day’s two novice events as Charles Byrnes’ Blazing Khal got the better of Paul Nicholls’ Gelino Bello in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle. It’s a year since Nicholls’ last Cheltenham winner – Magic Saint at this meeting last year – and while that horse couldn’t replicate his win in the second race both his trainer and owners were expected to break the sequence with smart Aintree winner Gelino Bello. But the looming presence of an Irish raider cast his shadow over a beaten Brit once again, the step up to 2m5f seeing Blazing Khal in a career-best light as he powered up the hill for a convincing success. Given a 20/1 quote for the Albert Bartlett by Paddy Power, he looks all stamina and could end up being pointed at that race, even if he could be well down the pecking order amongst his compatriots for the Grade One staying event come the spring.

Dancer cash continues to flood in Friday’s action didn’t get much better than that so thoughts move swiftly to Saturday and the feature Paddy Power Gold Cup, with the Al Dancer gamble still apace. Sam Thomas is bidding for his biggest victory as a trainer by a long way with this horse, a newcomer to his yard from Nigel Twiston-Davies’, who was chalked up at 25s when the betting first opened on the race a few weeks’ ago. Now into 6/1 and a top-price 13/2 on the eve of the contest, Thomas says he can see why his price has contracted so much, but he is hoping for a little rain – which isn’t forecast – ahead of the £160,000 Grade 3 handicap. “He’s obviously a horse who has shown course form which is key,” Thomas said. “He’s 5lb lower than what he was 12 months ago but you’ve got to take a bit on trust. His last two runs were disappointing. We couldn’t be happier with him at home. “He has a bit of a turn of foot, it’s going to be fast and furious – we could probably do with a little bit of rain just to slow the rest of the field down, but if Sammy (Twiston-Davies) can get a nice position on him and get him nice and relaxed early I’m sure he’ll come home strong. “With a horse like him with his rating, it’s nice to plot with him for a race like this. It’s exciting for me, a big deal, so please god the horse can do us proud.” It’s looking likely he will. Thomas’ horses are running well – Stolen Silver Was a neck away from beating Edituer Du Gite on Friday – and the confidence behind Al Dancer is becoming glaringly obvious.

Time for Scheu to right some wrongs? I probably shouldn’t have gone in two-footed with ‘I remember Scheu Time falling at the last at Aintree a few years ago’ when chatting to James Nash after his Alohamora had run a respectable seventh in Friday’s opener. A regretful chuckle and a raised eyebrow suggested he remembered it all too well, too, but I get the feeling the eight-year-old could run a big race at a big price in the Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle on Saturday. “I’ll never forget it,” Nash said. “We still think about it now. He’s been a little bit unlucky, but he’s been a great servant, he’s won every season, he’s won over hurdles and fences and he won’t disgrace himself by any means on Saturday, it would be great if he was placed. “We’re experimenting a little going up in trip. He’ll love the ground, he’s very fit and he’s a lovely racing weight. We’ve come to give the boys a lovely day out but hopefully he can get a bit of prizemoney.

