Ben Linfoot reflects on Champ's win in the Grade One Howden Long Walk Hurdle as Nicky Henderson's star stole the show at Ascot on Saturday afternoon.
“All balls and options are open,” says Nicky Henderson, in what could have been a gag from Johnny English Reborn, Rowan Atkinson’s smash hit James Bond parody sequel from 2011, the film taking centre stage on ITV1 on Saturday afternoon.
Instead it was ITV4 where the Seven Barrows maestro delivered his verdict on the rest of the campaign for his mercurial Champ, the day after his original main Ascot hopeful, Buzz, was unfortunately ruled out of the race due to serious injury.
Masked up in the Ascot winners’ enclosure on a cold and grey December Saturday, this was a good day for Henderson, a good day for a Long Walk, and, at long last, it was a good day for Champ.
This was a series of firsts. The first time we had seen Champ since he was pulled up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. The first time he’d run over hurdles since he won the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree in April 2019. The first time Champ had won a Grade One out of novice company. And it was also a first Grade One success for his jockey, Jonjo O’Neill Jr.
And for all the frustrations around this Champ – he seems to be ruled out more than he’s ruled in, to borrow a Henderson-ism – it was just good to see a top-class horse deliver a super performance in a top race.
The man he was named after, 20-time Champion Jockey AP McCoy, wasn’t really synonymous with any race given he rode so many thousands of winners, but he had a good record in the Long Walk, winning it with Deano’s Beano, Baracouda and Big Buck’s, the sort of staying hurdle legends that have regularly graced this contest over the years.
So it seems right that Champ finally bagged an open Grade One in this festive highlight, a race that has been a significant pointer to the Stayers’ Hurdle over the years.
Since the turn of the century the Long Walk Hurdle winner has gone on to win the Stayers’ at Cheltenham in the same season seven times, thanks to Baracouda (2002), My Way De Solzen (2006), Big Buck’s (2010, 2011, 2012), Thistlecrack (2016) and Paisley Park (2019).
So of course Champ is massively on the radar for that race. He hurdled well at Ascot, but the impressive aspect of his performance was his towering dominance as he travelled all over this field for much of the contest.
He got a bit lit up going down into Swinley Bottom and raced a bit keenly at that point in the race, but when everything else was being ridden vigorously turning for home Champ was tanking. And then when the challengers came between the last two, he responded well to O’Neill Jr’s urgings to put the race to bed.
By the line he had won a shade cosily and the reaction from the camel coats – slashing him to generally 4/1 and a best of 9/2 from double-figure prices – was much deserved.
Second in a Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival and first in an RSA Chase (you know what I mean, that’s what they were called when he won them!), he’s got some serious Cheltenham form in his locker despite his Gold Cup reverse in the spring.
Which brings us back to the statement from his trainer at the top of the piece. If all options are open, which way will Team Champ go?
He has hardly looked a dodgy jumper in his six starts over fences, after all. Any horse is forgiven a poor round of jumping in a Gold Cup, although Henderson’s insistence that he needs to go left-handed when he’s tackling a fence does rule out some nice prizes he could go for at Kempton and Punchestown.
So if he can’t go right-handed (over fences) and you don’t want to risk him in a Gold Cup again, would you stay chasing with a horse rising 10 for a crack at the Aintree Betway Bowl?
I’m thinking not. Nibbled into 20/1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, too, this afternoon, that just seems an unlikely play from Henderson to me. And though he insists all options are open, it seems highly probable he’s found his staying hurdler in the Long Walk after all.