“All balls and options are open,” says Nicky Henderson, in what could have been a gag from Johnny English Reborn, Rowan Atkinson’s smash hit James Bond parody sequel from 2011, the film taking centre stage on ITV1 on Saturday afternoon.

Instead it was ITV4 where the Seven Barrows maestro delivered his verdict on the rest of the campaign for his mercurial Champ, the day after his original main Ascot hopeful, Buzz, was unfortunately ruled out of the race due to serious injury.

Masked up in the Ascot winners’ enclosure on a cold and grey December Saturday, this was a good day for Henderson, a good day for a Long Walk, and, at long last, it was a good day for Champ.

This was a series of firsts. The first time we had seen Champ since he was pulled up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. The first time he’d run over hurdles since he won the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree in April 2019. The first time Champ had won a Grade One out of novice company. And it was also a first Grade One success for his jockey, Jonjo O’Neill Jr.

And for all the frustrations around this Champ – he seems to be ruled out more than he’s ruled in, to borrow a Henderson-ism – it was just good to see a top-class horse deliver a super performance in a top race.

The man he was named after, 20-time Champion Jockey AP McCoy, wasn’t really synonymous with any race given he rode so many thousands of winners, but he had a good record in the Long Walk, winning it with Deano’s Beano, Baracouda and Big Buck’s, the sort of staying hurdle legends that have regularly graced this contest over the years.

So it seems right that Champ finally bagged an open Grade One in this festive highlight, a race that has been a significant pointer to the Stayers’ Hurdle over the years.

Since the turn of the century the Long Walk Hurdle winner has gone on to win the Stayers’ at Cheltenham in the same season seven times, thanks to Baracouda (2002), My Way De Solzen (2006), Big Buck’s (2010, 2011, 2012), Thistlecrack (2016) and Paisley Park (2019).