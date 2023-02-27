Unbeaten in three starts, the son of Yorgunnabelucky scooped Listed honours at Newbury in his most recent outing – a performance that brought big-race targets in the spring into the equation.

On that occasion the Roger Brookhouse-owned five-year-old stayed on strongly in the hands of Jack Quinlan and his handler is confident he is one of the best bumper horses in the UK.

However, with Cheltenham quickly ruled out in the aftermath and still remaining unlikely – and a trip to Ireland for the Punchestown Festival also dismissed – it is the Grade Two Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race on Grand National day where Aslukgoes will get the opportunity to prove his quality on the big stage.

“I haven’t noticed a bumper horse yet in the UK which travels at the speed he does and can also produce a finishing effort like him,” said the Newmarket-based handler.

“Jack (Quinlan) was very confident on him at Newbury and he was nowhere near finished at the line. He idles when he gets to the front, as he showed at Worcester and at Fontwell, hence why we are keeping him in bumpers for a long time, just to help his mentality and educate him.