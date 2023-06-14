Laura Joy reflects on the Belmont Stakes win for Arcangelo which was a significant success for several reasons.

Every time I put pen to paper, remaining impartial and forming an educated opinion based on facts is imperative. However, there are occasions when facts and figures, rationale and reason, can take a back seat and emotions come to the fore. When Arcangelo (by Arrogate) bravely hung on to his lead up the Belmont stretch to seal Classic glory, last Saturday was one of those times. From the family of the first filly for over a century to beat the colts in a US Classic and the first colt to be trained by a woman to win one of America’s most coveted prizes, Arcangelo galloped into the history books. I cannot think of a better colt to have done it, nor a more crucial time for it to happen. This was a poignant win for a multitude of reasons. The most obvious of those being the much-lamented loss of Juddmonte stallion Arrogate (by Unbridled’s Song). His succinct yet spectacular career both on the track and as a sire has rightly garnered close attention, with the latter reminding us daily what a tragic loss he is to the breed. Who could forget his astounding recovery to win the Dubai World Cup? Knocked sideways at the break, his tenacious desire to win was never so evident in overcoming subsequent Horse of the Year Gun Runner. Or perhaps it was a hard-fought Breeders’ Cup Classic where he prevailed by half a length over Kentucky Derby winner California Chrome on just his second start in Graded company?

Regardless of the race you pick, Arrogate’s desire to win was unmistakable and Arcangelo is the fifth Grade 1 winner to show he was passing it on. With just three crops on the ground following a fatal illness in his third season, Arrogate has a finite number of opportunities to find an heir. But as Dubawi and Dubai Millennium have proven, a stallion needs just one son to secure his legacy. Arcangelo is one of two Grade One-winning sons for Arrogate, dual Grade One winner Cave Rock being the other. The only son to win a Classic to date, has he got the pedigree to match his ability? A $35,000 yearling price tag would suggest the answer is no. Bucking some of the longest-standing trends in racing history, Arcangelo is a Classic winning colt by a stallion who hadn’t even contested a stakes race at the same stage of his career. With the over-beaten precocity drum still banging incessantly in Europe, it is enlightening to see a late-blooming racehorse producing top-class progeny where it matters most. A look at Arcangelo’s pedigree makes it difficult to comprehend his yearling price and ‘easy’ to understand why it all came together so beautifully on Belmont Day - isn’t hindsight wonderful? Out of the unraced mare Modeling by Tapit who has become so synonymous with the Belmont Stakes, she is out of a winning daughter of Storm Cat who needs no introduction when it comes to the Classics. Tapit is responsible for a record-equalling four Belmont winners whilst one line on Storm Cat’s influence on the Classics on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean would not do him justice. Given what we now know about Arrogate, Arcangelo’s pedigree was oozing with Classic potential long before he ever set foot on the track. His second dam Teeming (Storm Cat) is a half-sister to the unique Belmont-winning siblings Jazil (Seeking The Gold) and Rags To Riches (A P Indy). Jazil boasts a claim to fame of his own, being Shadwell’s only American Classic winning colt, but his year- younger half-sister broke her own records twelve months later. By Belmont Stakes winner A P Indy and out of the Belmont Stakes-producing mare Better Than Honour, Rags To Riches was born to beat the boys in the 2007 Belmont Stakes and duly became the first filly to do so since Tanya in 1905. Few have tried it, even fewer have succeeded. It is therefore fitting that Arcangelo shares such close ties with the record-breaking mare. Better Than Honour herself was second in the Acorn Stakes, the three-year-old fillies’ Grade One on Belmont weekend, but despite being a Grade Two winner and earning multiple placings at the highest level, it is undoubtedly the exploits of her daughter Rags To Riches that secured her place in racing immortality. Now it is her great grandson who has put her name back in lights for the second time and with a tale alluringly reminiscent of her first. While Rags To Riches broke the glass ceiling in 2007, Arcangelo’s trainer Jena Antonucci has done it in 2023 in becoming the first female trainer to win an American Triple Crown race and in spectacularly idiosyncratic style. If you haven’t seen the footage of Antonucci roaring her colt home, let it be the first thing you do once you finish reading about it here.

For the first time in its 155-year history, a female trainer has won the Belmont Stakes. Watch as @jenaantonucci reacts to her horse Arcangelo winning @BelmontStakes. #Belmont #BelmontStakes pic.twitter.com/06Mc3My9AR — America'sBestRacing (@ABRLive) June 11, 2023