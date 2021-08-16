The six-year-old, a winner at the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals in the spring, is on a retrieval mission after taking a tumble on his latest start at Listowel six weeks ago.

Belfast Banter was in the process of running a big race when he came down at the final flight in a handicap hurdle won by Dysart Diamond.

“He seems in very good form. He’s fresh and well and it looks like the ground is going to be in his favour. It’s going to be pretty dry there so we’re hoping for a very big run,” said Fahey, whose charge is likely to clash with Sceau Royal and Goshen at the Somerset venue.

“He was a bit sore the day after his fall at Listowel, but he’s come out of it fine. He’s schooled well at home. Everything seems fine. He was going to run a big race that day.”