The gelding, who is trained by Jedd O’Keeffe, is owned by the Good Racing Company Ltd and will be campaigned to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, a condition Burrow was diagnosed with in 2019.

Burrow earned himself the nickname ‘Beep Beep Burrow’ during his time at Leeds Rhinos and it has been transferred to the horse, who will continue the work started by former O’Keeffe inmate Burrow Seven – retired due to injury in November after a handful of promising runs.

Beep Beep Burrow, by Malinas and out of Ballygambon Girl, will contest the Good Luck “Beep Beep Burrow” Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race on Town Moor as Burrow and his family head to South Yorkshire to cheer him on.

“Beep Beep Burrow is such an exciting horse and we’re all hoping he lives up to his name,” said Burrow.

“We’re very much looking forward to his debut in Doncaster where he’ll get his chance to show people just what he can do on the racecourse.”