Ralph Beckett admits he is ‘looking forward’ to making a return trip to Epsom Downs with last year’s Derby third Westover who he reports to be physically ‘more mature’ than 12 months ago ahead of bidding for further Group One glory in the Coronation Cup at The Derby Festival.

Victory in the 2022 renewal of the world’s most famous Flat race, The Derby, escaped the clutches of the son of Frankel who had to settle for third behind impressive winner Desert Crown after being denied a clear run at a vital stage in the prestigious mile and a half Classic. Westover put that defeat behind him when bouncing back to winning ways in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh before finishing fifth in the King George and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot and sixth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Paris-Longchamp. And with Westover finding only Japanese superstar Equinox too strong on his comeback in the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan in March, the Kimpton Down handler is confident that more top-level success can head way of the Juddmonte-owned colt. Beckett said: “We are not really going back because we feel we have unfinished business; it is more so that Epsom clearly suited him last year. “He handled the track really well for a big horse. It is more the fact I’m looking forward to taking him back there as much as anything else. “As long as we are in the right place with him then I will be happy. I think inevitably he is physically a more mature horse this year and you can see that in him. “I think in the long term going to Dubai will make a difference. We will look back at it in helping make him the horse that he is. “His work has always been good but it has never been stunning. I would be fairly relaxed about what happens at home now. It is important that he reaches his ceiling on the track. Whether he has I’m not entirely sure. “You would hope that he would be a better horse this year because of his size but he has already run to a pretty high level. In that sense it is about maintaining that progression.”

Reflecting on last year’s Derby result Beckett admits that while disappointed to see Westover fail to finish second, something he believes was not helped by his draw is stall two, he was pleased with the performance and the one that followed in the Irish Derby. He added: “He behaved pretty well at Epsom last year. He was warm going to post but Rob (Hornby, jockey) took him away from the rest of them and he cooled down then. “The problem really was the draw. He wouldn’t have got into the places he got into if he had been drawn mid to high as stalls one and two are coffin draws according to the stats. “Coming down the hill for a big horse I thought he was handling it pretty well. He just got slightly outpaced when he got tucked up for room. Then when he got daylight he has galloped right out through the line. It was disappointing not to be second. “Realistically he didn’t travel as well as the winner did at a crucial point. I don’t know if it added to his problems but it didn’t help. I was really pleased with the way he went about it and to all intents and purposes we got everything right. “The draw, I wouldn’t say made the difference between winning and losing but it made the difference between second and third. I think we all felt afterwards he might have bustled the winner up. Any more than that is a bit of a leap of faith. “Ireland went well and it was important that he won the Irish Derby. I was pretty confident going in really. It sounds blasé now but we were confident going in just the way he was and the way he was training.”

