Beauport lands EBF Final shock at 28/1 for Nigel Twiston-Davies at Sandown

It looked like those in behind might get into contention at that point, but Beaupoint went four lengths clear in a flash and the pursuers, led by Riggs, just couldn't live with him.

Jordan Nailor had his mount beautifully positioned throughout, though, just off the lead, and he took over from long-time frontrunner Dorking Lad ahead of the last.

The five-year-old was making his handicap debut for Nigel Twiston-Davies but was largely unconsidered in the betting in what looked a competitive renewal.

😳 28/1! Beauport comes from last to first under @jordannailor2 to land the £50,000 EBF Paddy Power Novices’ Hurdle at @Sandownpark for @NigelTwistonDav 👏 pic.twitter.com/2TLkibfB3U

Nailor said: “This is my first winner at Sandown and my first Graded or Listed winner as well. I rode him in a bumper at Fontwell where he finished fourth and ran really well, then I rode him over hurdles at Southwell and he was third and again he ran well.

“Then I was on him again at Fontwell when he won and did it really nicely over two miles and six furlongs. Then he ran over two miles and three furlongs at Fontwell when he was third and was staying on – he just got done (for toe) a bit.

“But back over two-four today and that climb in that ground, it really helped him. It’s great to get a winner like that. I’m 22 now and it is my best season so far, and that was my 24th winner.

“It means everything, but Carl Llewellyn has a lot to do with this horse and it is down to him and the owners and everyone for keeping me on him on such a big day.”

