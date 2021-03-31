Bear Ghylls may wait for next season

Nicky Martin’s stable star earned himself a shot at the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle by winning his first four races – and while he ultimately met with defeat for the first time in the Cotswolds, he was far from disgraced in finishing fourth.

There is an outside chance the six-year-old could make an appearance at Aintree next week, but he is more likely to head for his summer holiday before pursuing a career over fences in the autumn.

Martin said: “We’ll give it 10 days, and if it doesn’t rain he’ll be going on his holidays.

“We did half think of going to Aintree next week, but the weather is so fantastic – and I’m not going to run him on watered ground.

“He’s sound, happy and all good.”

While no match for the impressive Bob Olinger at Cheltenham, Bear Ghylls finished on the tail of Challow Hurdle winner Bravemansgame.

“To be truthfully honest, I think if he hadn’t made the mistake he made three out, he definitely would have been third if not second,” Martin added.

“I was very impressed with how he came up that hill, because you never know if they’re going to come up it or not.

“I’m absolutely delighted with him, and he’s come out of the race well.”