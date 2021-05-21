Timeform Irish 2,000 Guineas preview | Be with Lucky at The Curragh

Timeform highlight three horses in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas on Saturday with the improver, Lucky Vega, taken to come out on top.

The top rated Poetic Flare (Timeform weight-adjusted rating: 134) Poetic Flare has the best form on offer after showing plenty of improvement to land the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket at the start of the month. That success took his record to four wins from five starts, with his only defeat up until then coming in the Dewhurst Stakes last year when lacking experience. He proved well served by stepping up to a mile in the 2000 Guineas when keeping on well for a narrow verdict over Master of The Seas and Lucky Vega, the latter of whom he meets again here. However, Poetic Flare has been beaten since then as he was turned out in last weekend’s Poule d’Essai des Poulains at Longchamp which means he’ll be contesting his third 2000 Guineas here in as many weeks. Poetic Flare wasn’t in the same form in France where he finished sixth to the Dewhurst winner St Mark’s Basilica, shaping as though a stronger gallop would have suited him as he could only stay on once getting daylight. Although only beaten a couple of lengths, that was well short of his Newmarket form so he needs to bounce back quickly here.

The Improver Lucky Vega (133) While there are a couple of colts in the line-up with the ‘p’ symbol attached to their ratings, identifying them as improvers, both The Rosstafarian, fifth in the Craven Stakes last time, and Agrimony, a maiden winner at Gowran, have it all to do on the ratings. More interesting is Lucky Vega who ran a career best when beaten just a short head and neck into third behind Poetic Flare in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. Although a sprinter on looks, Lucky Vega saw things out well on his first try over the mile, challenging over a furlong out and keeping on all the way to the line to pull a little way clear of the rest. Lucky Vega was generally progressive at two when his best efforts came over six furlongs, winning the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh and finishing second in the Middle Park Stakes. In between, Lucky Vega was sent off joint-favourite for the National Stakes but met with plenty of trouble in running, shaping better than his fifth place behind Thunder Moon suggests. He could progress again given that he was making his reappearance at Newmarket.

The Timeform Flag La Barrosa (Trainer in form) Charlie Appleby went close to landing the 2000 Guineas with Master of The Seas and bids to go one better in the Irish version with La Barrosa who ran that stablemate to three quarters of a length in the Craven Stakes last month. That was an improved effort from La Barrosa who travelled well behind the pace and got first run on the winner when leading a furlong out but couldn’t quite sustain his advantage in the closing stages. La Barrosa ran only three times last year, winning his first two starts, notably the Somerville Tattersall Stakes at Newmarket. He didn’t get home on his first try at a mile in very testing conditions on his final start last year in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud but saw the trip out on much firmer ground at Newmarket. His stable is going particularly well at present with 82% of Appleby’s horses running to form.

