Roger Varian has decided to stick with the original plan and head to Longchamp for the Poule d’Essai des Poulains with his Champagne Stakes winner Bayside Boy.
The New Bay colt followed up that Doncaster victory, where he beat the Queen’s Derby hope Reach For The Moon, with a pair of placed efforts at Group One level in the autumn.
Firstly he was third to Native Trail in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket and then he returned to Town Moor to fill the same position behind Luxembourg in the Vertem Futurity Trophy.
Bayside Boy was left in the Qipco 2000 Guineas at the five-day stage, but the three-year-old’s name was missing from the final line-up, with his Classic aspirations set on France in a fortnight.
“Bayside Boy is in great form but we’re going to hang on and go to France for the French 2000 Guineas,” said Varian.
“We’ve been thinking French Guineas all winter for this horse and it is very easy to get sucked into Newmarket the closer you get to the race, but we are going to stick to our original thoughts.
“We think the Longchamp mile will suit him well, he’s in great form, he could easily have lined up on Saturday at Newmarket, but we will go to France and in two weeks time we will find out then if that is the right call or not.”
Ralph Beckett has confirmed Angel Bleu will also miss the Guineas this weekend in favour of a trip to Paris. The Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner reappeared in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury, where he was third to Perfect Power.
Speaking at Ascot on Wednesday, Beckett said: “Angel Bleu certainly won’t run (this weekend). He is going to go to France. He is in good shape. It is just the ground.
“There is the slight element that the form book indicates all his best form is round a bend. There is an element of that as well.”
A son of Dark Angel and the regular mount of Frankie Dettori, Angel Bleu enjoyed a fine juvenile campaign – winning the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood before scoring in the Lagardere on Arc day, a Group One success he backed up in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud.
Following the news that Dettori would be available for the Classic the Italian revealed he would be riding for Coolmore, but as yet which horses, in both the 1000 and 2000 Guineas, remains to be seen.
“I’m riding for Coolmore in the 1000 and 2000, but they’ll decide what I ride,” he told Sky Sports Racing.
Aidan O’Brien runs Luxembourg and Point Lonsdale in the 2000 and possibly Glounthaune, while he is set to field Tenebrism and Tuesday in the fillies’ Classic.
