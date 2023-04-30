Iresine came with a late flourish to land the Group 1 Prix Ganay at Longchamp under a delighted Marie Velon with Sir Michael Stoute's Bay Bridge only third.
The five-year-old Bay Bridge was sent off the 13/8 favourite to win following his Champion Stakes victory at Ascot last October and he briefly challenged under Ryan Moore inside the final quarter mile.
However, he couldn't get to Simca Mille and then Iresine came over the top of them all on the outside to land the spoils at 11/2.
Iresine was reversing Prix d'Harcourt form with the runner-up from three weeks ago, the G1 Prix Royal-Oak winner over a trip of almost two miles showing his versatility by bagging this 10-furlong prize.
It was also a second Group 1 success for his jockey, Velon, who was also in the saddle for the Royal-Oak.
She said: "He's a very special horse. He was amazing today, he did his job very well.
"He can do anything and he can do it very well. The (soft) ground was very good for him today. It's amazing for a woman to win these races."
“I thought he ran a very good race, a very courageous race and got a little bit tired. For his first run of the season I think it was a very good performance,” part-owner James Wigan told Sky Sports Racing.
“Ryan said he wished they’d gone a little bit faster early on, he was quite keen. He said he came there thinking he was going to win and conditions told a little bit.
“He’s a big, strong horse and I think the race will do him good.”
Simca Mille beat Bay Bridge to the runner-up spot by a head, with Vadeni – winner of the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown last summer before being placed in the Irish Champion Stakes and the Arc – never threatening to land a telling blow in fourth.
